Ending soon! Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV hits a record-low price for Prime Day

Samsung’s The Frame TVs have two jobs: serve as a gallery-quality digital art display, and then transform into a regular 4K TV to be used for movie and TV-watching or gaming at the press of a button. And while they can’t be said to be a budget TV option, Amazon’s $500 price cut on the 55-inch The Frame as part of its Prime Day Deals event makes that model instantly much more affordable.

Samsung’s new The Frame TVs combine a color-rich QLED display with an anti-glare matte screen that lets you view in bright rooms without seeing any distracting on-screen reflections. You can pick a custom bezel that matches your room’s decor and even switch it to a different one if you redecorate or simply change your mind.

While they’re great for showing artwork – a subscription to Samsung’s Art Store gives you unlimited access to over 1,400 new and classic works, including selections from the Louvre and the Metropolitan Museum of Art – The Frame TVs are equally good at displaying video, with built-in streaming for all your favorite apps, and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming via Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, and more.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,497.99 now $997.99 at Amazon

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always on my Prime Day wish list and Amazon has the 55-inch model on sale for $997.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Adding to the value of Samsung The Frame TVs is an included Slim Fit wall mount for hanging the set flush against a wall. A Slim One Connect box with Invisible Connection cable further streamlines the TV’s installation by hiding cables so there’s nothing to distract from the picture frame illusion.

Now selling for under $1,000, a record-low price, the latest version of The Frame TV in a 55-inch screen size is one of the best TV deals I’ve seen during this year’s Prime Day sales. If you’ve been thinking about getting a TV that goes the extra mile by also displaying digital art, this deal is nice enough to hang on a wall.