Don’t wait – this limited-time deal on a Hisense 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV drops its price to below $500

Hisense went all-in on mini-LED for its 2023 TVs, adding the advanced backlighting tech to multiple TV lineups. Of these, the U6K series is the least expensive, but it’s still feature-packed, with a QLED display and full-array local dimming combined with the TV’s mini-LED backlight to deliver bright pictures with rich contrast and color.

Amazon has the 65-inch U6K series model on sale right now for $499. That’s $300 off its already low regular $799 price, and an incredible deal for a TV stuffed with high-end tech typically found in the best TVs.

Should you wait to see if the U6K drops further in price before clicking the buy button? In this case, the answer is a resounding no – $499 is a record-low price for Hisense’s 65-inch model, and this deal is set to expire by Monday 11/13. The 75-inch version of the U6K was seeing a similarly steep discount on Amazon, and that model has since sold out. Some things last forever, but not the best Black Friday deals.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, and this limited-time deal cuts $300 off the 65-inch version. That's a great price for a TV this size with not just a bright mini-LED backlight, but a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. Jump on this deal before it's gone.

We haven’t tested a U6K series model yet, but our review of the 65-inch Hisense U8K TV found it offers very satisfying brightness along with detailed shadows. Those qualities made it a great option for both sports and movie viewing, and the TV’s Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive support also helped all manner of programs look good in any room lighting condition.

The entry-level U6K series is likely to have less screen brightness than the U8K series, but otherwise, the specs are mostly the same with the main exception being no 4K 120Hz support on the U6K series for gaming. Both TVs do use the Google TV smart interface for streaming and they feature a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner to receive next-gen digital TV broadcasts.

Just $499 is a great price for any 65-inch 4K TV, especially a mini-LED one with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. You’ll currently pay twice as much for Hisense’s U8K in the same screen size, which highlights the scale of this deal. You might want to jump on it before it’s gone.

