Don’t miss this record low Black Friday deal on the highly-rated Hisense U8K mini-LED TV

There are plenty of incredible Black Friday TV deals already well underway and one that caught my eye in particular was on the fantastic Hisense U8K 4K mini-LED TV. The 55-inch model has had a £400 discount and is available for a record-low £899 at Amazon (was £1,299) right now.

Hisense 55-inch U8K 4K mini-LED TV: was £1,299 now £899 at Amazon

The Hisense U8K offers bright, mini-LED picture and 144hz gaming refresh rate for a lower price than other big brand mini-LED TVs and despite a brighter picture, black levels are still as rich and deep as movie fans will want. At £899 for a 55-inch TV with this much to offer, the deal is a no-brainer.

The Hisense U8K is packed with features and is one of the best TVs available. Its mini-LED picture provides fantastic brightness levels that mean this TV is ideal for daytime viewing. During our testing, we measured peak brightness levels at 1,590 nits, which rivals and even beats TVs from bigger brands such as Samsung. It also has an anti-glare screen, meaning overhead lights are no problem for the Hisense U8K.

But if you're worried about black levels, don't be as the U8K still has excellent black levels for movie fans to enjoy. In our review, while watching some TV shows, we noted that on the U8K, images "came across in a balanced and detailed manner, and there was a consistently natural look to the images".

It's not just for watching movies though, the Hisense U8K is an excellent gaming TV with up to 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, FreeSync Premium Pro and Dolby Vision support. To get all the above features in a 55-inch size for under £900 is an incredible bargain.

One thing worth mentioning is that in our review, we discuss the Google TV smart TV platform on the Hisense U8K, which it only uses in the US. In the UK, the U8K uses the Vidaa smart TV platfrom, which still gives you access to your favourite apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video and even UK apps such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

