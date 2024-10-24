Best Buy is slashing big-screen TVs ahead of Black Friday - save up to $1,500

This year's Black Friday deals event is nearly a month away, and Best Buy is getting a head start with a massive sale on big-screen TVs. You can save up to $1,200 on best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL.

• Shop more deals at Best Buy

As TechRadar's deals editor specializing in TVs, I've gone through Best Buy's pre-Black Friday savings and hand-picked the nine best big-screen TV deals. Cheap big-screen TVs are one of the most popular categories during Black Friday, and today's record-low prices make it feel like the November sale has already arrived.



A few highlights include Samsung's all-new 75-inch Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for only $569.99, this massive 86-inch 4K smart TV from LG on sale for a fantastic price of $899.99, and Sony's 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV on sale for $1,999.99.



While Best Buy's Black Friday sale kicks off on November 8, today's early Black Friday TV deals are incredibly impressive, and I can't guarantee you'll find a better price at its official sale.

The 9 best big-screen TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $529.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a 65-inch budget display ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy has this 2024 Samsung Crystal 4K TV for $469.99 - an incredible price. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $500. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $800 discount, bringing the price down to a new record low of $1,999.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $599.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This is a great deal on a big-screen display if you want to buy a budget TV ahead of Black Friday. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's 2024 Crystal 4K TV will be a Black Friday best-seller, and Best Buy has the 75-inch model for $569.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy

This TCL S4 Series TV has been a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Best Buy has the 75-inch model for only $529.99. You're getting 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

LG 77-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $3,499.99 now $2,199.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen premium display ahead of Black Friday, LG's 77-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $2,199.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

This massive LG 86-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $999.99 - a record-low price. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

See more of today's best TV deals and if you're interested in a premium display, you can visit our OLED TV deals guide.