This KitchenAid Cyber Monday deal at Argos is £25 cheaper than Amazon's listing, but it may not be here after today

The best Cyber Monday deals are in full swing and that means you still have some time to get your hands on a new KitchenAid mixer. Despite the Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals being quite sparse this year, we've found a deal from Argos that will save you £50 on a mixer from KitchenAid's most popular range.

As far as Cyber Monday goes the deals may not seem as good compared to Black Friday, but for KitchenAid's Artisan series there surprisingly isn't another deal we've seen that compares. Even Amazon's Cyber Monday sale can't match Argos' offer, listing the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer for £349 while Argos wins with £325.

Today's best KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer deal

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in Silver : was £375 now £325 at Argos Save £50: While the Cyber Monday deals may not be as thrilling as Black Friday, a £50 saving on KitchenAid's most popular mixer isn't the end of the world. This chrome model will look good in any kitchen, and comes with the whisk , dough hook, and flat beater attachments for aerating and kneading ingredients, as well as a 4.8L capacity bowl that can house larger recipes and quantities.

One of the better parts about investing in a KitchenAid mixer is that you will never have to settle for less bowl room with its spacious 4.8L capacity. That way the Artisan Mixer is ideal for both small and large quantities, and can house up to 2kg of bread dough and a huge nine dozen cookies.

With 10 speed settings and three attachments with room for many more, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer has stood the test of time with baking and cooking enthusiasts. Its wide speed setting range means that it packs a versatile performance depending on what you're mixing, whether you need it to vigorously knead bread dough or delicately combine ingredients for a lighter result.

When it comes to helping you achieve the best results possible, KitchenAid doesn't play around. You can also equip the mixer with KitchenAid's line of accessories, and though this mixer comes with the whisk, dough hook, and flat beater attachments, the Artisan Mixer is compatible with a large variety of other accessories purchased separately.

