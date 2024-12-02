38 best deals in the Amazon UK Cyber Monday sale I'd buy before it ends tonight

Forget about Black Friday, that's all in the past now. Even though Amazon hasn't changed the name of its sale, today is officially Cyber Monday. That means it's your last chance to score any of the 38 best deals I've seen at the retailer over the past week before they're gone for good.

There are still dozens of excellent offers available today, whether you're in the market for TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, air fryers, coffee makers, games consoles, gifts, or those all-important household essentials. Fancy tech is great and everything, but I'll admit I've used the sales to stock up on razor blades and dishwasher tablets for cheap!

Some of the other offers that have caught my eye in the Amazon UK Cyber Monday sale include the amazing value Sony WF-C510 Earbuds for £39.99 (was £54.99), this first-ever price cut on the latest Kindle Paperwhite and the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum for £219.99 (was £399.99) – a fantastic price for one of the best vacuums I've ever owned and would recommend to everyone.

These recommendations and more below are based on the items I own and my experience finding the best value deals from the Cyber Monday sales for almost a decade. I've also drawn on the knowledge of the wider TechRadar team to pick out only the best-reviewed and highly rated products tested by our experts.

See all my top picks from the Amazon UK Cyber Monday sale below or check out our full Cyber Monday deals coverage for even more bargains from other retailers.

38 best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon UK

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon We already called the new version of these popular cheap earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C510 review – and that was at the full asking price. At this new record-low price, I think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound that also beats the latest AirPods.

Lego Marvel's Spider-Man Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £23.99 at Amazon Swap a daily chocolate treat for a superhero-themed build or minifigure with this discount on the Lego Marvel's Spider-Man Advent Calendar. As well as the friendly neighbourhood webslinger, this set comes with a variety of other well-known characters from across the comics and films, as well as small building sets such as the Green Goblin's glider and a snow Spider-Ham.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £124.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for the first time since launch this Black Friday. Previous versions have been reduced to under £100 in the past, but it's unlikely we'll ever see an offer like that again on this upgraded version. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including an improved 12-week battery life, a larger glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was £999 now £499 at Amazon Even though a newer version is available, the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device to an incredibly low price for a flagship phone.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3: was £69 now £39 at Amazon At just £39, now is a great time to buy Samsung's budget smartwatch. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display and battery life is also not a problem with 13 days on a single charge.

Amazon Basics 512GB MicroSD Card: was £31.99 now £27.18 at Amazon Here's a cheap but dependable 512GB MicroSD card for under £30 in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Whether you need it for a camera, phone, tablet or Nintendo Switch, it'll expand the storage available in the device for more photos, videos, apps, games, or whatever else you need for very little money.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £175 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £35 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's Black Friday deals. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £219.99 at Amazon Here's a new record-low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.

DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £209 at Amazon DJI's latest entry-level drone builds on the Mini 2 SE by bringing 4K video to the table, whereas the Mini 2 SE only shoots in 2.7K. With this early Black Friday deal you get over 20% off what we think is hands-down the best 4K drone for the money. This standard combo includes DJI's basic remote controller and a single battery for a 31-minute flight time. If you're looking for your first drone equipped with a camera, the Mini 4K is a great starting point.

Nothing Ear (a): was £99 now £68.99 at Amazon These have been some of the surprise earbuds of the year, scoring a sweet five stars in our Nothing Ear (a) review – and now you can get them for their lowest price ever. Considering the latest AirPods are still around £130, the fact that these boast massively superior sound and great active noise cancellation for far less than Apple's offering makes them a no-brainer.

Asus ROG Ally: was £599 now £399 at Amazon The Asus ROG Ally is a respectable Steam Deck competitor that delivers with its powerful CPU/GPU. Its touchscreen display supports full HD up to 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As for its memory, it effectively juggles tasks with 16GB of RAM and stores up to 512GB of games, apps, and more. Its lightweight build, cooling system, and other quality-of-life features also add to a solid package for a gaming handheld.

Eufy Solocam C210: was £69.99 now £34.99 at Amazon There's a huge 50% off this outdoor wireless security camera from Eufy that supports high-quality 2K video and is weather resistant. On top of that, there are no monthly fees to pay for video storage costs as it's kept privately for up to three months. A real bargain compared to other smart home tech.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £1,099 now £949 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the brand-new version with 16GB of RAM down to a record-low price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work.

EA Sports FC 25: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Another year, another update to EA's all-consuming football sim – and it's perhaps just as unsurprising to see EA FC 25 get its first significant discount for Black Friday. In many respects its a reskin of last year's game, but with just enough changes and graphical tweaks to make it worthwhile. And who else would be on the cover but Jude Bellingham?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was £1,249 now £999 at Amazon Would you prefer to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra outright instead of getting a monthly contract? This deal at Amazon brings it to within £50 of the record-low price for Black Friday. As we found in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, this device represents the very best that Samsung has to offer in its latest phone lineup, with superb cameras, a powerful chipset for great performance, and a large display.

Blink Outdoor: was £89.99 now £35.99 at Amazon Amazon has this wireless outdoor security camera down to a new record-low price for all as part of its Black Friday deals. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser: was £65 now £37.99 at Amazon This dental flosser comes from the premium brand Waterpik and there's a small saving available for Black Friday that brings it back to a record-low price. It's a simple and no-frills version but still includes multiple brush heads, comes in a compact size, offers good battery life, and is completely cordless. It's one of the better options available if it's your first time trying a water flosser and you don't want to spend much money.

Apple AirTag (4 Pack): was £119 now £84 at Amazon The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for £84. These are a great way to keep track of a child's backpack or anything you don't want to lose. Just attach the Apple AirTag and your iPhone will locate it with a touch of a button.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was £549.99 now £349.99 at Amazon This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy after this £200 discount if you've got a small budget and need a more modern option for your everyday TV viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £62.10 at Amazon The Sony WF-C700N are simply some of the best cheap noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – and they're now even better value after this record-breaking Black Friday discount. With premium audio and a solid 15 hours of battery life, there's nothing else out there that can compete at this price point if you want some general everyday buds that don't compromise on quality.

Renpho Massage Gun: was £49.90 now £39.99 at Amazon I bought this massage gun myself and found it to be excellent value for money, so I definitely recommend it at this record-low price. It's easy to use, quiet, has four attachments to target different muscles and has six speed settings to suit your preferred pressure. The detachable handle is a nice addition, too, so you can easily reach your back.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £22.99 at Amazon Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is down to £23 for Black Friday and that's just £1 more than the previous record-low price. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £53.10 at Amazon This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 50 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted for only the second time this year, with Amazon slashing £40 from its starting price. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only recently released and this latest budget-friendly slate has now got a huge 50% discount at Amazon for Black Friday. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £17.49 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is a new record-low price that beats the price available for Prime members back in July.

Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £178.20 at Amazon This updated Sonos Era 100 recently knocked the classic Sonos One off the top spot to become our favourite wireless speaker. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile so you can connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or an aux cable and fire music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this record-low makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £39.99 now £27.99 at Amazon Amazon's new version of the standard Fire TV Stick is now the cheapest it's ever been making this is an affordable way to add or upgrade the essential smart features in your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. As we said in our Fire TV Stick review, this is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was almost three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the upgrade streaming stick and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Microsoft Xbox Series S: was £249.99 now £199.99 at Amazon There's a solid £50 saving available on the wonderful little Xbox Series S at Amazon. Microsoft's cheaper current generation console is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X, but with this deal, it's over £250 cheaper and still capable of playing all the same games in full HD. Pair this with an Xbox Game Pass subscription and it's a good option if you want to game on a budget.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was £349 now £289 at Amazon If you want to go for the more modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet then this iPad 10.9 is now at its cheapest price yet for Black Friday. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. Some colours have sold out already.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £849.99 now £599.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. With a reasonably modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD it has all the power you need to keep up with more demanding jobs and all of your computing needs.