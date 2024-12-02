This Google Pixel Watch 2 Cyber Monday deal is so good I feel like an intern has accidentally pressed the 'discount' button – and Amazon may notice any minute

There is clearly something in the water over at Amazon, because even though most of the Cyber Monday deals over there have been pretty so-so, smartwatch deals have been exceptional this year.

One of the top deals on the best Android smartwatches is this Google Pixel Watch 2, down from $249.99 to just $145 at Amazon. That's a massive 42% off. If you're after a Wear OS watch, and especially if you're a Google Pixel phone user, you need to get this deal: after all, you've only got a few hours left.

Today's best Google Pixel Watch deal

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249.99 now $145 at Amazon This unbelievable deal gets you 42% off the Pixel Watch 2, down to just $145. That's only 10 bucks more than the original Pixel Watch right now, and gets you a heap of extra features, improved design, and better software support.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a great buy at this price, and I should know: I reviewed it. In my Google Pixel Watch 2 review, I wrote it was "lighter, faster and definitely better" than the original, with its superior processing and improved Fitbit capabilities making it a perfectly good watch to buy today, especially at this price. Only the equally-unhinged Apple Watch SE 2 deal, also on Amazon, can match it for value today.

