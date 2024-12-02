This Google Pixel Watch 2 Cyber Monday deal is so good I feel like an intern has accidentally pressed the 'discount' button – and Amazon may notice any minute

Get the Google Pixel Watch 2 for $145

There is clearly something in the water over at Amazon, because even though most of the Cyber Monday deals over there have been pretty so-so, smartwatch deals have been exceptional this year.

One of the top deals on the best Android smartwatches is this Google Pixel Watch 2, down from $249.99 to just $145 at Amazon. That's a massive 42% off. If you're after a Wear OS watch, and especially if you're a Google Pixel phone user, you need to get this deal: after all, you've only got a few hours left.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249.99 now $145 at Amazon

This unbelievable deal gets you 42% off the Pixel Watch 2, down to just $145. That's only 10 bucks more than the original Pixel Watch right now, and gets you a heap of extra features, improved design, and better software support.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a great buy at this price, and I should know: I reviewed it. In my Google Pixel Watch 2 review, I wrote it was "lighter, faster and definitely better" than the original, with its superior processing and improved Fitbit capabilities making it a perfectly good watch to buy today, especially at this price. Only the equally-unhinged Apple Watch SE 2 deal, also on Amazon, can match it for value today.

