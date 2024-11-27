These Sony headphones are some of the best budget cans I've tested and they're cheaper than ever for Black Friday 2024

Right everyone, Black Friday deals are here and I think I may have spotted one of the best bargains around. That's right, the excellent Sony WH-CH520 are at their joint-lowest ever price and can be yours for just $38 (was $59.99) from Amazon US and £31.99 (was £45) from Amazon UK.

That means they're 37% off in the US and 29% off in the UK – which is an absolute steal if you ask me. After all, I've tested a ton of headphones here at TechRadar and can comfortably say that the Sony WH-CH520 are among the best budget cans around. They offer balanced sound, an incredible 50 hour battery life and a sleek design – Black Friday headphone deals don't get much better than that!

Today's best Sony WH-CH520 deals

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon If you want some fresh-looking, quality-sounding over-ears, the Sony WH-CH520 were already an excellent budget option. Now they're available for less than $40 you're looking at astonishingly good value. With long-lasting battery life, customizable audio and a comfortable fit, you're getting everything you need and more from some super-cheap cans.

Sony WH-CH520: was £45 now £31.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-CH520 are some of the best ultra-low-priced headphones on the market and now they're £13 off – what a result! Something I really like about these cans is that you can tailor sound to your liking with the Sony Headphones app using EQ adjustment. OK, you're not getting fancy features like active noise cancellation here, but that's to be expected for the price.

In our Sony WH-CH520 review we were full of praise for their already excellent low price, cushion-like feel and companion app support. At the start of 2023 we described them as "some of the best cheap headphones you can buy". And that's still the case, with the WH-CH520 still holding the title of 'Best Budget Headphones' in our guide to the best headphones around.

If you're someone that doesn't want a smothering, large-fitting pair of over-ears, the WH-CH520 could be perfect for you. I found that they were pretty modest in terms of size, yet still plenty comfortable. More generally, I was a big fan of their design, especially because they're available in a nice set of color options, including Black, Blue, White and my personal favorite, Cappuccino (a beige-like shade).

So, if you're on the hunt for some excellent cheap Bluetooth headphones, I highly recommend the Sony WH-CH520. However, there are so many more options. Interested? Then why not check out our list of the best Black Friday headphones deals, where you can assess other options and believe me, there are some awesome offers to get at.

