The January sales continue at Amazon UK – here are the 18 best deals I'd buy

We may be past the busy times of the Black Friday and Boxing Day sales but that doesn't mean all the deals have stopped for good. In fact, even in these quiet times, you can still score a bargain on some top-rated tech. That's why I've searched through the latest batch of offers at Amazon UK and picked out the 18 best deals worth buying now.

The standout is this new record-low price for the Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones at £148.75 (was £229.99). These are still some of the best headphones you can buy and thanks to the coupon you can now get them for even less than I saw over Black Friday.

Next to them, you can also kick off your new year fitness push with the Google Pixel Watch 3 for £249 (was £399), grab the top-rated Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer for £179.99 (was £239.99) or score this excellent value for money Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 for £359.99 (was £599.99).

You can see more details on all of these deals below along with the rest of my recommendations from the latest Amazon UK sale. It just goes to show that there are always some great offers to be had throughout the year.

Today's 18 best deals at Amazon UK

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £229.99 now £148.75 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans boast top-notch audio, a comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point. And they're an even sweeter deal at this record-low price. This makes them about £60 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during sales.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £179.99 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures, or have them match or sync up. It’s the kitchen appliance that you’ll wonder how you lived without and is a great deal with this 25% discount.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £599.99 now £359.99 at Amazon Display - 14-inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB I usually recommend Chromebooks for those on a tight budget but I think this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a fantastic low-cost option if you'd prefer a Windows machine. As an entry-level everyday machine, it's tough to beat thanks to the inclusion of a powerful Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD for storage. It's a combination I rarely see at this price, giving you a healthy performance boost for the cost. Together, they make this laptop ideal for light use, such as writing documents, streaming shows, or answering emails.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £59.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a strong deal on the entry-level option. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus toothbrush head and a travel case included for free.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was £549 now £379.99 at Amazon The De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is one of the manufacturer's easy-to-use bean-to-cup coffee machines and is now back to its Black Friday price at Amazon. It offers barista-style drinks and is fully automatic – you just select the type of coffee you want and it will brew it for you. We scored it four stars in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo review, praising it as an excellent fully automatic option if you want to take the hassle out of preparing coffee in the morning.

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was £1,249 now £1,038 at Amazon Display - 13.8 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The brand-new Microsoft Surface Laptop shot straight to the top of our best laptop guide and received a glowing five-star in our Microsoft Surface Laptop review, so I'm obviously going to call out this over £200 saving at Amazon. This particular specification includes a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD. That storage feels a little light for the price, but the levels of performance and battery life from the CPU are top-tier to go alongside the swish-looking display and keyboard.

EA Sports FC 25: was £69.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Another year, another update to EA's all-consuming football sim – and it's perhaps just as unsurprising to see EA FC 25 get its first significant discount for Black Friday. In many respects its a reskin of last year's game, but with just enough changes and graphical tweaks to make it worthwhile. And who else would be on the cover but Jude Bellingham?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £239 now £156.26 at Amazon The basic Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is still at its cheapest price yet following Black Friday. This version has a less powerful processor, a smaller 8.6-inch screen and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Amazon The latest wearable in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped back to its cheapest price in the current Amazon sale - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £849.99 now £579.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB A laptop with this amount of power and at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. With a reasonably modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD it has all the power you need to keep up with more demanding jobs and all of your computing needs.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was £379 now £208 at Amazon If you do want the latest tech, then the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 are at a record-low price in the UK thanks to an upfront discount and handy coupon at Amazon. With a slick understated design, peerless noise cancellation performance, and superb sound, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are easier to recommend at this incredible price, though most will still be fine with the older but cheaper XM4s.

Fitbit Sense 2: was £269.99 now £168 at Amazon The Sense 2 is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date, with stress-management tools, sleep tracking and all the advanced health tools you'd expect from a premium device. Plus, battery life is six or more days, it's water-resistant up to 50m and you get six months of Fitbit Premium out of the box. Amazon's current deal is definitely one to get on as it brings the wearable we awarded three stars in our Fitbit Sense 2 review back to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Duracell Plus AA Batteries (24 Pack): was £18.99 now £14.49 at Amazon It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets, especially for any new toys that have already run out of juice after some extended play time since Christmas Day.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was £129.99 now £98.98 at Amazon Ninja's medium-capacity single-drawer Air Fryer Pro is now £30 off in the January sales at Amazon UK. Its compact size means it is ideal for portions for one or a couple, while the four preset cooking functions give you all the basic options you need for a variety of meals. It's a solid and straightforward air fryer from one of the major brands at a great price.

HP Chromebook 14: was £249.99 now £159.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N4100

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB One of the best cheap laptop deals is this HP Chromebook 14 at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 12-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.