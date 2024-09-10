The impressive Nikon Z7 II returns to a record-low price at Amazon

Looking for a high mega-pixel full-frame camera but don't want to break the bank? A camera that we're particularly fond of is the Nikon Z7 II body which is on sale at Amazon for $1,996.95 (was $2,996.95).

This means the much-loved camera returns to a record-low price, making it one of the best-value options on the market currently when it comes to outright image quality. It's still a lot of money but at under $2,000, you'll be hard-pushed to get a camera as good as this with two card slots and dual processors.

Today's best Nikon Z7 II body deal

Nikon Z7 II body: was $2,996.95 now $1,996.95 at Amazon

If you're looking for one of the highest-resolution cameras around, then the Nikon Z7 II is pretty much king of them all. At 45.7 MP, you'll get all the detail you could ever hope for. As well as a capable stills camera, the Z7 II also has some great video features, which makes it a nice versatile mirrorless camera. At under $2,000, this is a cracking deal for camera enthusiasts. Also available at Adorama for the same price.

4.5 out of 5 stars in our Nikon Z7 II review show just how much we love this mirrorless camera from Nikon. It's not guaranteed at this price point, but for this model you'll get two card slots so you don't have to worry about losing your photos due to a card becoming corrupted.

Inside the body, there are also dual processors, which boost its all-round performance. These make the camera feel very nippy when navigating around menus or during the process of capturing photos. It might not be on our list of the best mirrorless cameras but it's still a very compelling performer.

