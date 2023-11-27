The Force is strong with these Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deals
There's still time to save big on Lego Star Wars sets
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals events are an excellent time to pick up a Lego set for yourself or as a gift for someone else, and here, we’ve rounded up our favorite Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deals.
In the US, we’re a big fan of Luke Skywalker's X-Wing, which is now $39.99 at Amazon – $10 less than its usual price. Meanwhile, in the UK you can get Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter for just £20 at Amazon (a third off its usual price). There are also several other options for different budgets and building abilities.
If you’re after some Lego, but not specifically Star Wars-branded Lego, check out our Cyber Monday Lego deals page for more of the best savings to be found today.
Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deals (US)
Lego The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter: was
$15.99 now $11.19 at Amazon
This Microfighter set is perfect for fans of The Mandalorian who don't have the space or patience to construct a larger model. Alongside a micro build of an N-1 Starfighter, you'll also get a Mandalorian and Grogu (Baby Yoda) minifigure.
Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: was
$29.99 now $23.99 at Walmart
I had a set just like this as a kid but for Anakin Skywalker, and I loved it. You get a good-sized spaceship, an iconic Jedi character (here it's Obi-Wan Kenobi) as well as a droid and a Kaminoan minifigure so you can recreate scenes from Attack of the Clones and Clone Wars.
Lego TIE Bomber: was
$64.99 now $52 at Amazon
Join the dark side with this TIE Bomber set that includes a pilot, a Vice Admiral Sloane, Darth Vader, and a fan-favorite Gonk Droid figure. This is just $1 more than its lowest price at Amazon, and a good one to pick up if you want to add some villains to your Star Wars collection.
Lego Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: was
$49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
We have seen this set sell for $7 less earlier this month, but this set of an iconic Star Wars ship is still a must-buy this Cyber Monday. Not only do you get an X-Wing, you'll get R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and General Dodonna figures.
Lego The Razor Crest: was
$139.99 now $97.99 at Amazon
The Razor Crest may have been destroyed in the show, but you can rebuild it with this amazing set. I bought and built it during lockdown and really love it, and right now it's down to its best-ever price at Amazon.
Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deals (UK)
Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: was
£29.99 now £20 at Amazon
Lego doesn't have to be pricey and this £20 set proves it. This awesome Star Wars set comes with a starfighter, an Obi-Wan Kenobi figure, and a couple extra characters so you can recreate iconic Star Wars scenes. I had a similar set as a kid and loved it, and I'm sure you will love this one too.
Lego TIE Bomber: was
£59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
This Imperial TIE Bomber set has never been cheaper at Amazon, and it not only lets you build a ship for your villain's fleet, it comes with Star Wars' most iconic baddie, Darth Vader, too.
Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle: was
£64.99 now £48.99 at Amazon
This is the set that inspired me to write this roundup. Not only is it currently a great price for Cyber Monday, just 50p more than its lowest-ever price, but it's an excellent-looking set. The ship isn't the usual grey blob Star Wars Lego ships can be, and it comes with four excellent Minifigures.
Yavin 4 Rebel Base: was
£149.99 now £79.99 at Very
This Yavin 4 Base set has it all. There's a Lego Y-Wing bomber to outfit your fleet with, a home station for your wider Lego collection to dock at in between missions, and a bevy of Minifigures including Luke, Han, Leia, C3-P0, Chewbacca, and R2-D2 as well as six others. Best of all, it's £70 off for Cyber Monday.
X-Wing Starfighter UCS: was
£210 now £140 at Argos
These Ultimate Collector Series sets are usually pretty pricey, but right now you can get this X-Wing for a third off at Argos. This set is perfect for an adult fan of Star Wars, and it includes an X-WIng model, a stand for it, and a Luke Skywalker minifigure too.
