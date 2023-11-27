The Force is strong with these Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals events are an excellent time to pick up a Lego set for yourself or as a gift for someone else, and here, we’ve rounded up our favorite Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deals.

In the US, we’re a big fan of Luke Skywalker's X-Wing, which is now $39.99 at Amazon – $10 less than its usual price. Meanwhile, in the UK you can get Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter for just £20 at Amazon (a third off its usual price). There are also several other options for different budgets and building abilities.

If you’re after some Lego, but not specifically Star Wars-branded Lego, check out our Cyber Monday Lego deals page for more of the best savings to be found today.

Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deals (US)

Lego The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter: was $15.99 now $11.19 at Amazon

This Microfighter set is perfect for fans of The Mandalorian who don't have the space or patience to construct a larger model. Alongside a micro build of an N-1 Starfighter, you'll also get a Mandalorian and Grogu (Baby Yoda) minifigure.

Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Walmart

I had a set just like this as a kid but for Anakin Skywalker, and I loved it. You get a good-sized spaceship, an iconic Jedi character (here it's Obi-Wan Kenobi) as well as a droid and a Kaminoan minifigure so you can recreate scenes from Attack of the Clones and Clone Wars.

Lego TIE Bomber: was $64.99 now $52 at Amazon

Join the dark side with this TIE Bomber set that includes a pilot, a Vice Admiral Sloane, Darth Vader, and a fan-favorite Gonk Droid figure. This is just $1 more than its lowest price at Amazon, and a good one to pick up if you want to add some villains to your Star Wars collection.

Lego Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

We have seen this set sell for $7 less earlier this month, but this set of an iconic Star Wars ship is still a must-buy this Cyber Monday. Not only do you get an X-Wing, you'll get R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and General Dodonna figures.

Lego The Razor Crest: was $139.99 now $97.99 at Amazon

The Razor Crest may have been destroyed in the show, but you can rebuild it with this amazing set. I bought and built it during lockdown and really love it, and right now it's down to its best-ever price at Amazon.

Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deals (UK)

Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: was £29.99 now £20 at Amazon

Lego doesn't have to be pricey and this £20 set proves it. This awesome Star Wars set comes with a starfighter, an Obi-Wan Kenobi figure, and a couple extra characters so you can recreate iconic Star Wars scenes. I had a similar set as a kid and loved it, and I'm sure you will love this one too.

Lego TIE Bomber: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

This Imperial TIE Bomber set has never been cheaper at Amazon, and it not only lets you build a ship for your villain's fleet, it comes with Star Wars' most iconic baddie, Darth Vader, too.

Ahsoka’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle: was £64.99 now £48.99 at Amazon

This is the set that inspired me to write this roundup. Not only is it currently a great price for Cyber Monday, just 50p more than its lowest-ever price, but it's an excellent-looking set. The ship isn't the usual grey blob Star Wars Lego ships can be, and it comes with four excellent Minifigures.

Yavin 4 Rebel Base: was £149.99 now £79.99 at Very

This Yavin 4 Base set has it all. There's a Lego Y-Wing bomber to outfit your fleet with, a home station for your wider Lego collection to dock at in between missions, and a bevy of Minifigures including Luke, Han, Leia, C3-P0, Chewbacca, and R2-D2 as well as six others. Best of all, it's £70 off for Cyber Monday.

X-Wing Starfighter UCS: was £210 now £140 at Argos

These Ultimate Collector Series sets are usually pretty pricey, but right now you can get this X-Wing for a third off at Argos. This set is perfect for an adult fan of Star Wars, and it includes an X-WIng model, a stand for it, and a Luke Skywalker minifigure too.

