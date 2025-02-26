The Apple AirTags are now even cheaper than Black Friday thanks to a surprise price cut at Amazon

Amazon just made it cheaper to find your lost keys. Right now, you can get the eternally useful Apple AirTag 4 Pack the retailer for just $67.99 (was $99).

At nearly 30% off, this is the lowest price we've seen for the four-pack. One of the biggest complaints about AirTags is the price, so today's deal is great if you've been looking for a key finder that works great with an iPhone. This four-pack is perfect for someone who wants to track more than one item or even for a whole family.

Today's best Apple AirTag deal

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $67.99 at Amazon This is the lowest price we've seen for the Apple AirTag four-pack. We rated the AirTag 4 out of 5 stars for how effectively it helped find lost items and how precisely they mapped locations. Note that, if you want to attach these to keys or similar items that you can't just drop them into, you need a case to hook it onto the item. These also only work with Apple devices and the Find My app.

Like the name might suggest, Apple AirTags only work with Apple devices. They work similarly to key finders like Tile, which can fit into or attach to various items so owners can locate them with Bluetooth and GPS. After activating an AirTag on the Find My app, you should see it on your map with other Apple products like your phone, tablet, earbuds, and more. If you're having trouble finding it just by sight, you can play a sound with its built-in speaker to help you find it.

You can check out our Apple AirTag review for an in-depth overview of why we rated it four and half stars out of five. Generally speaking, the AirTags just work great for tracking lost items, but the compact, lightweight, IP67 water and dust-resistant design also added points for durability and portability. You can slip the AirTag into a bag or wallet without a problem. However, because it doesn't come with any way to attach it to other belongings, you need to buy additional accessories like cases to hook it to keys and the like.

If you're looking for the Android equivalent, you should look into the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2. Tile, which works with both iOS and Android, could be an option.