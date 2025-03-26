TechRadar Podcast: Is the Pixel 9a ugly? Has Apple ruined the smartwatch market? And is Samsung's One UI in trouble?

The TechRadar crew is back to talk tech, and this week we’re discussing the Google Pixel 9a’s baffling redesign (let’s be real – it’s ugly, and why did Google get rid of the iconic crossbar?).

We also dig into the struggles of the smartwatch market, asking if wearables brands are doing enough to produce devices that are innovative and exciting, and Samsung’s One UI 7 woes, with its delayed smartphone OS in danger of being lapped by the next release of Android.

To take us through all this and more Josie Watson and I (Hamish Hector) are joined by TechRadar’s Fitness, Wellness, and Wearables Editor Matt Evans, US Mobiles Editor Philip Berne, and special guest Matt Kolla, T3’s Active Editort.

One UI 7 release woes, how Apple tanked the smartwatch market & Google’s baffling Pixel 9a redesign - YouTube Watch On

You can catch the episode in the video player above, or you can stream it directly via our YouTube channel, on Spotify or on Apple Podcasts.

While you’re there you can also catch up on all our previous episodes, including our CES and gaming specials, and if you’re on YouTube you can watch all of our fun and informative video reviews of the latest tech.

Our next episode will be a Nintendo Switch 2 special as we break down everything we learned at the launch event, and discuss whether we should be rushing out to buy the new handheld, or if we should wait for the right exclusive titles to launch first.

