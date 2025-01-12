Roomba for under $150: this entry-level robot vacuum just dropped back to its Black Friday price

The Amazon Winter Sale is still underway with discounts up to 40% on tech, including popular robot vacuums from iRobot. You can get the iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q0120) for $148.99 (was $249.99), which just barely beats its record-low Black Friday price.

The iRobot Roomba Q0120 offers plenty of value as an entry-level robot vacuum--something to start with if you're not sure how much you'll like it over conventional vacuum cleaners. It's a multi-purpose robot vacuum that works with most surfaces and can even get corners with its edge-sweeping brush. The simple setup and Alexa compatibility also make it ideal for homeowners that don't want to spend too much time customizing their cleanup routine.

Today's best iRobot Roomba deal

iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q0120): was $249.49 now $148.99 at Amazon The iRobot Roomba Q0120's selling points is its value for the price, which just returned to its Black Friday low. It boasts a 3-stage cleaning system with three different suction levels meant for cleaning surfaces from carpet to hardwood. It's also rechargeable. Unlike competitors around the same price range, it will last for 120 minutes on one charge and return to its charging station by itself when it's running low. The iRobot Home App helps homeowners manage cleaning schedules and receive cleaning reports from their Roombas, so they can know what it cleaned even while out of the house.

The iRobot Roomba Q0120 operates on a 3-stage system with three different suction levels for surfaces from hardwood to carpet. Its built-in sensors help it maneuver around furniture and stairs to minimize obstacles that could block its path. The iRobot Home App also suggests cleaning schedules and reports what areas your Roomba successfully cleaned while you were away.

Many robot vacuums around the same price range require batteries, so it's rechargeability also stands out. It can last up to 120 minutes on one charge and returns to its charging station itself when it's low battery.

Our vacuum cleaner expert recommended this model in addition to its 2-in-1 mop variation during last year's Black Friday, partly because of the great value for the price. That said, you get what you pay for. If you'd prefer a vacuum with more suction power or cater more to pets, you might want to check out our best robot vacuums for pet hair.