Need a new work laptop? The one I use every day is $250 off in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sales

If you're on the hunt for a new Windows laptop that'll handle all of your projects for work or school, especially one with a respectable price tag, then you should hurry to Best Buy. From now until the end of the Presidents' Day sales, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th edition) for $749.99 (was $999.99) and get $250 off the notebook I use every day.

That's under $750 for Microsoft's flagship laptop, which ranks first on our list of the best laptops you can buy, with 14 inches of screen size at 120Hz, a speedy 256GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and the blisteringly-fast Snapdragon X Plus 10 Core processor. Yeah, that's a good deal.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Laptop deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy The Microsoft Surface Laptop's snappy performance is an outstanding value for the price point, the battery life is good enough to get you through a work day, the trackpad and keyboard are solid with no real drawbacks, and the simple yet sleek design is easy on the eyes. This won't be the laptop for you if you're into taxing video games or need a huge screen for media enjoyment, but if you're on the hunt for the quintessential productivity laptop, this is it.

There's a reason the Microsoft Surface Laptop earned a 5-star rating in our review - well, actually, there are several reasons. This lightweight laptop is the perfect companion for work or school, especially with the Snapdragon X Plus processor behind it.

It's got the battery life to get you through the day (you may need a quick charge up around lunch, but if you forgot your charger for the day you should still be alright) and the performance to chew through almost everything, save for graphically demanding games or working with large AI models.

At 14 inches and 120Hz refresh rate, the display is solid and a great size but doesn't beat out Apple's Liquid Retina in my eyes. Granted, at the sale price of $799 this laptop is significantly cheaper than most MacBooks while still providing a lot of that premium laptop feng shui.

So if you've been thinking about upgrading your old laptop, this is an excellent chance. Be sure to take advantage of Best Buy's Presidents' Day sales before they're gone!