Massive tech sale is live at Amazon UK – here are the 21 best deals on laptops, headphones, appliances, and more

Even though back-to-school season is drawing to a close, you can still snag some great last-minute tech deals at Amazon UK right now; including big discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and other essential gear. I've searched through the retailer's current sale and picked out 21 of the best deals worth buying now.

Some of the best offers can be found on laptops, so if you need a new device for the year ahead or just want to upgrade from an old machine you've got several good options. My picks include the versatile and excellent value Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for an incredibly budget-friendly price of £149.99 (was £179.99).

If you want something with a bit more power then consider this Asus Vivobook 15 for £429.99 (was £479.99) instead. It boasts a solid selection of mid-to-high-end components, including a modern Intel i5 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD for storage.

Elsewhere, some other highlights include a popular and highly-rated Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine for £69.99 (was £150), a new record-low price for the Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds at £189 (was £259), and this excellent value Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for £369 (was £449).

Today's 21 best deals at Amazon UK

Asus Vivobook 15: was £479.99 now £429.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 This Asus Vivobook 15 is my top pick of all the laptop deals available this week at Amazon. With an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and some more demanding work. We rarely see this combination of components at such a low price. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities and speedy load times, making this a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

Asus Chromebook Plus: was £399.99 now £259.99 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £179.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this super-cheap deal on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility, while the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go. The configuration on sale has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage so it's slightly weak on those components but fine for very light and basic tasks. You can, however, upgrade to a version with 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage for an extra £100.

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: was £34.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Here's a super-cheap wireless keyboard and mouse combo from Logitech that includes a basic but usable pair of peripherals for your PC or laptop. It's not glamorous or packed with extra features, nor will it offer a premium typing experience like some of the best mechanical keyboards, but if you need something cheap to get the job done then Logitech is a solid and reliable manufacturer. You do get some convenient multimedia buttons, plus the battery life is up to three years on the keyboard and 12 months on the mouse, which is very impressive for the cost.

Logitech MX Keys Mini: was £109.99 now £57.99 at Amazon

Those who suffer from RSI or related problems know that getting the right keyboard is almost as important as buying the right laptop. Remote workers will also need something portable enough to fit into a bag or satchel. The MX Keys Mini ticks all the right boxes, and at half the list price, it represents one of the most significant price cuts around at the moment.

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam: was £89.99 now £45.59 at Amazon

The Logitech C920 still tops the list of best webcams for a reason. Its 1080p HD capture plus dual-mic camera makes it an ideal choice for work and general use and beginner streamers – especially with its signature auto-focus that makes editing easy.

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush: was £219.99 now £70 at Amazon

Here's one of the more affordable smart toothbrushes from Oral-B that's back down to its lowest-ever price. The app-connected handle allows you to monitor your brushing habits and get advice on how to improve your teeth-cleaning, as well as customise your handle colour. Cool, sure, if ultimately a little unnecessary. You also get three brush heads and a travel case included for free.

Oral-B iO4: was £270 now £99.99 at Amazon

This Oral-B iO4 model sits between the reasonably-priced and eye-wateringly expensive electric toothbrushes from the manufacturer, making it a difficult one to easily recommend. Most of us will be happy with the cheaper model above as it works fine and has all the useful safety features you need, while enthusiasts will appreciate the more advanced smart features in the pricier iO8. This one offers an OK middle-ground, with some basic brush tracking in a connected app to help you improve and refine your teeth-cleaning habits.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was £169.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

One of the world's best coffee machines is currently on sale at Amazon UK so you can enjoy mess-free, barista-style coffee from the comfort of your own home. Today's offer is a return to a record-low price so this is definitely a deal to take advantage of if you're in the mood for a new brew maker and aren't an Amazon Prime member as this offer is available to all.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £119.99 at Amazon

We haven't tested this model here at TechRadar but Tefal is a respected name in the world of kitchen appliances and this Easy Fry Dual Zone Air Fryer is a bargain at this record-low price. The 8.3L capacity is generous for the price, which is enough for up to eight – or it can be split in two and cook two different foods at once. With eight easy-to-use auto cooking programs, dishwasher-safe components and a compact size it's an excellent buy as your first air fryer.

Nutribullet Blender 600 Series: was £69.99 now £59.49 at Amazon

Here's a tempting price cut on this well-rated blender from big-name brand Nutribullet. It can crush ice and frozen fruit, while also creating velvety smooth drinks and shakes hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the 15% discount makes this an even sweeter deal.

SodaStream Terra: was £109.99 now £56.99 at Amazon

SodaStream has remained king of the soda and sparking drinks machines for years now – and for good reason. This entry-level and affordable Terra model sports a simple yet sleek design, an easy-to-use interface, and tons of drinks flavors you can make with various beverage mixes. If you love sparkling drinks but are tired of plastic waste, then the SodaStream Terra solves all your problems.

Anker Soundcore Q20: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Here's a super-low price for an impressive pair of cheap noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded them four stars in our Anker Soundcore Q20 review for their excellent battery life, comfortable fit and solid sound quality. Of course, the noise-cancellation can't compete with the high-end options from the likes of Sony and Bose, but considering these are hundreds of pounds cheaper the value for money is undeniable if you need some basic headphones to get the job done.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £219 at Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back down to their lowest-seen price yet at Amazon in the UK. The star is Bose's all-new proprietary Immersive Audio feature (for several head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification. In short, these are the most advanced noise-cancelling Bose earbuds you can buy, now back down to their lowest-ever price – but we don't know how long they'll last!

Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £189 at Amazon

Sony's newest flagship wireless ANC earbuds are down to a record-low price in the current sale at Amazon UK The built-in Alexa functionality makes them a joy to interact with and enables you to listen to any track you want without having to jump on your phone. An AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor might not be as effective at blocking noise as the very best in the business, but they still deliver great results.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was £449.99 now £369 at Amazon

An alternative to middle-ground compared to cheaper and pricier tablets is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It's a good buy for anyone after better performance and battery life than the cheaper models but are happy to compromise with a lower-quality screen and camera. It's a decent choice for semi-regular users who need an all-around tablet at this new record-low price. However, it is languishing in an awkward middle ground, so if you only need a basic slate or want something high performance you might be better off looking around for something that suits your needs and budget.

Honor Pad 8: was £269.99 now £149.10 at Amazon

This Honor Pad 8 is an affordable and versatile 12.1-inch budget tablet. It'll serve you well as a device for watching videos and browsing the web, while also comfortably handling light work and admin tasks. Expect reasonable overall performance, an impressive battery life, a smooth display and OK storage at 128GB. Overall, it's a good tablet for those basic tasks we've outlined, but it will struggle with gaming and multitasking.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was £49.99 now £26.99 at Amazon

An ultra-portable power bank that can fit in your pocket, the Anker Nano Power Bank has now been slashed to a mere £26.99 in the latest sale at Amazon, which is an excellent price for a 10,000mAh battery. With a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying handle, there’s nowhere you can’t take this power bank. There are also two extra ports, allowing for three-way charging of multiple devices.

Anker 633 Power Bank: was £59.99 now £36.99 at Amazon

Another TechRadar writer can't recommend this MagSafe portable charger enough. It's satisfyingly easy to pop it up on its stand, and changing the phone's orientation is smooth. Now that this discount has brought its price in line with cheaper non-name branded portable chargers, it's even easier to recommend this powerful deal.