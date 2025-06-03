I've hand-picked another 32 of the best deals from the latest Amazon UK sale

Even though we're outside of any major sales events and over a month away from Prime Day, there have been dozens of terrific deals over at Amazon lately. And it continues to be the case today. So, whether you're looking for a Father's Day gift for a tech-savvy dad or are looking to treat yourself after payday, I've rounded up 32 of the best deals available right now at Amazon UK.

• View all the best deals at Amazon

With so many standout deals, I'm not entirely sure where to start. In any case, an offer that stands out the most to me is this Ring Battery Video Doorbell for £59 (was £99.99). Why? Well, it's a return to the record-low price and the same offer I saw on Black Friday.

It's a great opportunity to pick up the popular bit of kit if you're looking for a quick, easy and affordable way to take your first step into the world of smart home tech. With a head-to-toe view, two-way talk and Alexa compatibility, you can monitor and respond to visitors no matter where you are.

More of my recommendations include the powerful and portable Sonos Roam 2 for £129 (was £179), this terrific value Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer for £77.03 (was £99.99) and a rare price cut on the PlayStation 5 down to £384.95 (was £479.99).

Have a browse through more of my top picks below, or check out the full sale for yourself. I'll be interested to know if you find any other hidden gems yourself.

Today's 32 best deals in at Amazon UK

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted for only the third time this year, with Amazon slashing it back to the record-low price from Black Friday. We've tested many versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Blink Outdoor 4: was £69.99 now £52.49 at Amazon The new Blink Outdoor 4 has only been available in the UK for a little over a month and it's just got its first discount at Amazon. You get 1080p HD live video support, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo: was £979 now £779 at Amazon What do you get when you pair an all-round fantastic drone with a combo of useful accessories? One unbeatable package. Sorry if you were expecting a better punchline. The remote control makes the Mini 4 Pro unbelievably easy to fly, while outstanding collision avoidance will keep your drone safe from harm. Get it all for a new record-low price.

Sony PlayStation 5: was £479.99 now £384.95 at Amazon The PS5 is the console I use the most and it's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This is just the console by itself and has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all cables. The digital-only version is also available for £329.99 if you'd prefer that cheaper option, but just know that it doesn't come with a disc drive, so you won't be able to play physical copies of games.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £20.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is just a few quid away from the record-low price from Black Friday, so it's a wise time to buy outside of the major sales events.

Acer Swift Go: was £711 now £599.99 at Amazon Display - 14.5 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This is quite the combination of specs for the price, including a modern Snapdragon X Plus processor, a welcome performance-boosting 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD. These will make a lot of work and everyday tasks a breeze, and you get the huge benefit of a battery life of up to a whopping 28 hours. When it comes to mid-to-high-end laptops, this is about as good as it gets right now.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Milk Frother: was £69 now £40.80 at Amazon There seem to be all sorts of bespoke milk frothers out there today and this is one of the more affordable options from the well-known brand Lavazza. And it's now even cheaper when you apply the 15% off voucher on the product page. With a slim and simple design, you can use it to warm or froth milk for a range of different hot and cold drinks such as cappuccinos, lattes and hot chocolates.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £259.99 now £174.49 at Amazon With its AMOLED display, GPS support, health tracking, sleep monitoring, and up to 11 days of battery life, the Garmin Vivoactive is a stellar budget pick at under £175. It doesn't pack in all the bells and whistles found in more premium smartwatches, but if you want something affordable and competent that will get the job done, this is an easy recommendation.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is the second-best price I've seen for the Ninja Blast after it fell to £31.99 at the end of last year.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £59.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder, charger pouch and travel case included for free.

Sony PlayStation 5 Astro Bot: was £59.99 now £41.99 at Amazon The BAFTA and Game of the Year award-winning PS5 exclusive Astro Bot is down to its lowest price yet at Amazon. There's not really much more I can add to that to convince you why you need to play this fun and ingenious platformer. Developer Asobi takes the brilliance found in the short-lived Astro's Playroom and expands it into a fabulous full experience that's a must-play on Sony's current-gen console for newcomers and long-time PlayStation fans.

Sonos Roam 2: was £179 now £129 at Amazon Here's a return to the record-low price for the highly-rated Sonos Roam 2. Even though it's a smaller speaker, it still offers fantastic sound, good looks, and neat extras like voice controls. The Roam 2's precision-engineered drivers provide size-defying clarity and bass, while it still manages to be waterproof and dustproof, and easy to carry around.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £269.95 now £139 at Amazon Now that the newer Powerbeats Pro 2 are available, there has been a significant price cut on the original version of these Beats earbuds. These are still a solid option for the gym or while exercising, thanks to their excellent fit and decent overall audio quality. It won't blow you away compared to more premium models, and the noise cancellation is somewhat weak, but it's hard to argue against them at this price for the positives elsewhere.

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £99.99 now £77.03 at Amazon Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hot cakes. If you've not got one yet, then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is down to its lowest price since Black Friday. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.

HP 14 Laptop: was £549.99 now £339.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This HP 14 has some older components, but it's good value for money if you want a solid mid-range laptop. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SSD, it's a solid buy if you have a decent budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities and speedy load times, making this an impressive laptop for the price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £189 at Amazon This is just £10 more than the lowest price for the AirPods Pro 2. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding. They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. Even though they have been slightly cheaper, they're still fantastic value at this price.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £35.99 at Amazon Multiple colour variants of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller are now available from £35.99 in the Amazon bank holiday sale. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as we've only seen these controllers for a couple of quid less in the past, and that was during last year's Black Friday sale in November.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was £369.99 now £258.30 at Amazon Display - 11 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar. This super-cheap deal on the flexible 11-inch ChromeOS laptop brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought it offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility, while the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go. The configuration on sale has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so it offers solid everyday performance and enough storage for your essential files and applications.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was £289 now £214 at Amazon At a record-low price, the latest Samsung smartwatch is more affordable than ever. This is a solid, all-around wearable for health and fitness tracking, sleep tracking, exercise tracking, and all of the usual smartwatch features that tie in to your Android smartphone. It also helps that it sports a sleek and stylish design, boasts speedy performance, and has a reasonable all-day battery life.

Dell Inspiron 15: was £529 now £419 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure strong overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a mid-range laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was £1,099 now £799 at Amazon At this new record-low price for Google's flagship phone, it's hardly worth considering any of the competition if you want a large and powerful handset. This is the biggest and best Pixel phone right now that delivers a whole lot of phone for the money. We love the excellent overall performance, the triple rear camera system for taking superior snaps, the 24-hour battery, and the gorgeous 6.8-inch Super Actua Display.

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: was £59.99 now £49 at Amazon PS5 DualSense controllers in various colours are up to £10 for the Days of Play sale. It's an ideal time to splash the cash or a bold new style that matches your personality or if your previous pad has fallen foul of stick drift or a failing battery – both of which have happened separately to my two current controllers. Even though these have been £10 cheaper before, it's a good time to make the most of this offer.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £179.99 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures or have them match or sync up. It’s the kitchen appliance that you’ll wonder how you lived without and it's a solid deal following this discount that brings it back to its record-low price.

Philips OneBlade: was £54.99 now £36.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down within a few pounds of the cheapest price I've ever seen, making it a great early buy this bank holiday weekend. This bundle includes the handle as well as one extra blade, an adjustable comb, and a USB-A charging cable.

Beats Studio Buds: was £159 now £69 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds have all the essentials you could need at this price. There’s a custom acoustic platform with powerful and balanced sound, along with a choice of ANC or a Transparency mode. The active noise cancellation may not be the strongest around but it does a good job for the price range. There’s also up to eight hours of listening time, while these are sweat and water-resistant so they’re a good option for taking to the gym or on runs.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks. It has been £10 cheaper in the past, though.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was £899 now £699 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a fantastic price for a fancy new laptop with a modern Snapdragon X Plus processor and several other top-spec components. At £200 off, this is great value for a laptop that's tailor-made for powerful performance and industry-leading battery life. This is a particularly strong option if you want a MacBook but can't quite make the budget stretch, and you even get more storage than the base configuration of Apple's high-end laptop.

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was £39.49 now £28.49 at Amazon Logitech is a big name in the world of gaming peripherals, and its G502 Hero is one of the best gaming mice out there. At this price, it's an absolute steal if you want a high-performing and precise option that's great for a variety of games, from a fast-paced FPS to an in-depth strategy game,

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only released last October and discounts have been rare. It's been as low as £49.99 over Black Friday, so this offer in the Amazon bank holiday sale could be a lot better. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.