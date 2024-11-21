I'm an Apple Watch expert – here are the three best deals I've found now Amazon's Black Friday sale is live
Including new lowest-ever prices on the brand-new Series 10
The Amazon Black Friday deals have officially started in the UK, and three of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals money can buy are live right now. There might not yet be a saving on the hallowed Apple Watch SE, but there are new lowest-ever prices on the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and the brand-new black titanium Ultra 2. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals where you are.)
You can score a great discount on the Series 9, now just £290 (or £315 for the 45mm), a new lowest-ever price on both sizes. Likewise, the Series 10 has hit a new low of £379 (or £409 for the 46mm). Finally, the new black titanium Ultra 2 is now £30 off at £769, its first discount since launch.
I've been covering Apple and wearable technology for nearly a decade, and before that I actually worked for Apple, where my job was to be an expert in all things Apple Watch. I've used every model since launch and have thousands of hours of testing and use under my belt.
Today's best UK Apple Watch deals
A big new saving brings the Series 9 to its lowest-ever price of £290, or £315 if you want the larger size. You'll miss out on the slightly larger design and display, plus the chip is a generation older, but otherwise this is still a formidable Apple Watch.
Get £20 off the brand-new Apple Watch Series 10 at a new lowest-ever price of £379, or £409 for the larger model. It comes with a bigger display, newer chip, and a brighter display that can be seen from any angle.
There's also £20 off the Apple Watch Series 10, but with cellular capability so you can use it without an iPhone at hand – great for running, streaming music, and making calls on the go.
Save £30 on this brand-new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's the same watch underneath as last year's model, but now coated in a slick new colorway. It's the most rugged and durable Apple Watch ever, and features a very bright display.
All of these deals mark brand-new lowest-ever prices at Amazon for these models, which is amazing considering a couple of them only just came out.
The Series 9 is now a year old, but it's a tremendous Apple Watch for anyone who wants a great mainstream option without breaking the bank. The Series 10 and black titanium Ultra 2 are basically brand-new, and this is the first significant saving we've seen on them, and one that's unlikely to be beaten in the coming days.
Apple Watch Series 9 vs 10: What's the difference?
When it comes to choosing between the Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9, there are a few key differences. You can expect to pay between £80-£100 more for the newer model. For that you get a faster chip that's a bit more zippy day-to-day and will improve your watch's lifespan. It also has a larger display that's easier to read and use, and the OLED tech is brighter, making the screen 40% brighter when viewed from an angle. The Series 10 is also more water resistant, and can be charged up to 80% in just 30 minutes, rather than 45 minutes like the Watch 9.
It's a close-run affair, so do your homework before you decide. For me, I'd take the Series 10 for the display improvements, especially now there's a Black Friday discount on it.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, AirPods & appliances
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, decor & Christmas
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.