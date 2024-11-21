I'm an Apple Watch expert – here are the three best deals I've found now Amazon's Black Friday sale is live

The Amazon Black Friday deals have officially started in the UK, and three of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals money can buy are live right now. There might not yet be a saving on the hallowed Apple Watch SE, but there are new lowest-ever prices on the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and the brand-new black titanium Ultra 2. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals where you are.)

You can score a great discount on the Series 9, now just £290 (or £315 for the 45mm), a new lowest-ever price on both sizes. Likewise, the Series 10 has hit a new low of £379 (or £409 for the 46mm). Finally, the new black titanium Ultra 2 is now £30 off at £769, its first discount since launch.

Apple Watch expert Apple Watch expert Stephen Warwick Senior Fitness and Wearables Writer I've been covering Apple and wearable technology for nearly a decade, and before that I actually worked for Apple, where my job was to be an expert in all things Apple Watch. I've used every model since launch and have thousands of hours of testing and use under my belt.

Today's best UK Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 9: was £399 now £290 at Amazon A big new saving brings the Series 9 to its lowest-ever price of £290, or £315 if you want the larger size. You'll miss out on the slightly larger design and display, plus the chip is a generation older, but otherwise this is still a formidable Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS: was £399 now £379 at Amazon Get £20 off the brand-new Apple Watch Series 10 at a new lowest-ever price of £379, or £409 for the larger model. It comes with a bigger display, newer chip, and a brighter display that can be seen from any angle.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was £799 now £769 at Amazon Save £30 on this brand-new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's the same watch underneath as last year's model, but now coated in a slick new colorway. It's the most rugged and durable Apple Watch ever, and features a very bright display.

All of these deals mark brand-new lowest-ever prices at Amazon for these models, which is amazing considering a couple of them only just came out.

The Series 9 is now a year old, but it's a tremendous Apple Watch for anyone who wants a great mainstream option without breaking the bank. The Series 10 and black titanium Ultra 2 are basically brand-new, and this is the first significant saving we've seen on them, and one that's unlikely to be beaten in the coming days.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs 10: What's the difference?

When it comes to choosing between the Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9, there are a few key differences. You can expect to pay between £80-£100 more for the newer model. For that you get a faster chip that's a bit more zippy day-to-day and will improve your watch's lifespan. It also has a larger display that's easier to read and use, and the OLED tech is brighter, making the screen 40% brighter when viewed from an angle. The Series 10 is also more water resistant, and can be charged up to 80% in just 30 minutes, rather than 45 minutes like the Watch 9.

It's a close-run affair, so do your homework before you decide. For me, I'd take the Series 10 for the display improvements, especially now there's a Black Friday discount on it.

(Image credit: Future)

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK