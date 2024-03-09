ICYMI: the week's 8 biggest tech stories, from the new MacBook Air to Facebook's big outage

We keep waiting for the tech news cycle to slow down – but it only seems to get faster. This week has been another packed week of news, rumors, and launches, and this round-up is here to help you keep up with everything that's gone on in the last seven days.

We've got brand new products from Apple, Casio, and Leica to talk about, a fresh version of iOS, and a trailer for Fallout on Amazon Prime Video that makes us think that this might be a video game adaptation worth tuning in for (can we still say "tuning in"?).

You're here for the tech news rather than any additional waffle, so without any further ado, we'll tell you the story of the past week in technology.

8. Google TV got us ready for the Oscars

Oscar favorites have appeared on Google TV (Image credit: Google)

The 96th Academy Awards are happening this Sunday, March 10, and to get us in the mood Google has put a whole bunch of previously nominated flicks up on Google TV – all free to watch as well, with adverts.

From the classic thrills of North by Northwest, to the heartwarming philosophizing of Forrest Gump, to the fantastical beasts of Pan's Labyrinth, there really is something here for everyone. You shouldn't be stuck for something to watch this weekend.

Load up Google TV on your devices and you'll also find titles nominated for Oscars this year – though you do have to pay to watch these – and films with female stars and directors, in honor of International Women's Day on March 8.

Read more: Google TV is streaming over 35 Oscar nominee movies for free

7. Casio debuted its earth-friendly Pro Trek watches

One of the newly unveiled models (Image credit: Casio)

Casio has launched the new Pro Trek PRG-340SC-5 and PRG-340SC-2 watches, rugged wearables that make use of recycled bioplastic materials – which makes the devices feel a little uneven to the touch.

There's a lot to like about these semi-analog watches besides their eco-friendly credentials. They offer solar charging, water resistance down to 100 meters, and features like Trek Log – capable of recording up to 14 waypoints during a run or hike.

If you're in the US, you can preorder these watches now for a very reasonable $250 (about £195 / AU$375), though we're still waiting on international availability and pricing. Shipping is scheduled for April 1.

6. Microsoft axed support for Android apps

Android apps will disappear next year (Image credit: Future)

Well, it was fun while it lasted: Microsoft has decided to pull the plug on Android app support in Windows 10 and Windows 11, which means you won't be able to load up the Amazon Appstore after March 5, 2025.

The feature has been around for almost three years at this point, but presumably it hasn't gained enough traction in that time for Microsoft to feel like the effort invested in maintaining the project is worth it.

If this is a feature you rely on, there are a variety of third-party tools around that will enable you to run Android apps on Windows. Alternatively, maybe you can find what you need in the Microsoft Store...

Read more: Microsoft is axing support for Android apps

5. The new Fallout trailer got us hyped for the Prime Video show

We're going to be watching this (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Shows like The Last Of Us have proved that video-game-to-small-screen adaptations don't have to be a disaster, and the latest trailer for Amazon Prime's Fallout has us hoping that the latest classic game to make the transition won't fall flat.

Based on what we can see in this 197-second clip, the team behind the show has got the tone and the aesthetics pretty much spot on. We get glimpses of some iconic Fallout people and places, and plenty that looks new as well.

It's a hilariously grim party at the end of the world and we're all invited. Even better, all the episodes are going to drop at the same time, which is perfect for binge watching: Thursday, April 11 is the day to mark on your calendar (a day earlier than expected).

Read more: A new Fallout TV show trailer has landed

4. Facebook, Instagram and Messenger had a major wobble

Facebook users weren't happy this week (Image credit: Facebook)

One of the biggest outages in recent history hit Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Instagram on Tuesday, which meant that a lot of us were unable to scroll through our feeds and DM friends and family for several hours (gasp).

Facebook was actually kicking people out of their accounts and not letting them log back in, which had plenty of users wondering if they'd been hacked. In fact, the classic "technical difficulties" were the reason for the trouble.

Everything is back to normal now, but it goes to show that even the biggest tech companies in the world aren't exempt from having to turn their systems off and back on again every once in a while.

Read more: Facebook and Instagram went down

3. The Leica SL3 lured us towards bankruptcy

Leica's latest digital camera (Image credit: Leica)

With gorgeous looks, a superb list of specs and features, and a hefty price tag, the brand new Leica SL3 certainly caught our attention this week. It's so good we're even prepared to contemplate short-term financial ruin in order to get one.

This is the follow-up to the Leica SL2 that launched in 2019, and there are plenty of upgrades to talk about – not least the full-frame CMOS BSI sensor. Phase-detect autofocus has finally been added to the series, too.

In short, it could be Leica's best full-frame all-rounder to date, and you'll only have to part with $6,995 / £5,920 / AU$11,690 in order to get it (and remember you have to add on the price of lenses to that, too).

2. iOS 17.4 arrived and boosted your iPhone in six ways

The iPhone 15 Pro will be getting iOS 17.4 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

A new version of iOS is always big news, as it rolls out to millions of iPhones around the world, and iOS 17.4 is well worth installing at your earliest opportunity – it comes with a list of security patches, bug fixes, and other upgrades.

With this update installed, you can now get transcripts of your podcasts, for example, and better protect your phone if it gets stolen or goes missing. There are also improvements to Siri, and a bunch of new emojis to play around with.

The biggest changes are only for those in the EU, as a result of new regulations imposed on Apple: users in that region are now able to install third-party app stores and switch to a default web browser that isn't Safari.

1. The M3 MacBook Air landed – and we reviewed it

There's a new Apple laptop in town (Image credit: Future)

As well as new software, Apple has new hardware to show off too, and the TechRadar team has been busy reviewing the latest 13-inch and 15-inch versions of the MacBook Air – now powered by the super-speedy M3 chip from Apple.

Our impressions are, on the whole, very good. This was already one of the best laptops on the planet, and the upgrades that Apple has put in place now make it better than ever. It's even more resistant to fingerprints.

With a starting price of $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,799 for the 13-inch model, it actually comes in cheaper than the M2 MacBook Air that launched in 2022. This could well be the best laptop for most people right now. To find out why, check out our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) review.