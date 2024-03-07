Casio's new Pro Trek watches have an uneven texture – because they're made with bioplastics

Casio's latest adventure watches may not have the catchiest names, but they are attempting to give a little back.

As semi-analog alternatives to the best running watches and best Garmin watches focused on running trails, the Pro Trek PRG-340SC-5 and PRG-340SC-2 are new additions to the Climber line, which is focused on rugged performance in challenging terrain.

Both watches will feel a little uneven to the touch, and while your first thought might be that it's some kind of manufacturing error, it's actually due to the use of recycled materials. The cases and straps of both are made from bioplastics, as opposed to virgin petrochemicals found on most competitors' watches. Biomass plastics are "sourced from plant matter or other renewable organic substances" such as castor oil.

The watches still remain water resistant to 100m and feature solar charging, with a theoretically infinite battery life - as long as the watch sees three hours of sun a day.

Other semi-smart features include Trek Log, which records up to 14 waypoints based on your current coordinates during a run or hike. These types of navigation features aren't even on some of outdoors-focused watches, although you may need a map to make sense of those breadcrumbs.

Each can be preordered on Amazon now, with the PRG-340SC-5 the tan option, while the PRG-340SC-2 is navy blue.

Analysis: A road to true carbon neutrality?

Working to reduce carbon footprint in the development of tech products is nothing new, and many big companies have been working towards the end goal of being carbon neutral for years.

Apple Watch Series 9, which debuted last year, is the company's first "carbon neutral" product, but that feels like a little bit of a misnomer.

As we reported then, the New Climate Institute said "It is an inaccurate exaggeration to imply that the company’s products are anywhere close to having reached the point of having no climate footprint."

Casio's push to more accurately achieve that neutrality has resulted in some (likely very small) lumps and bumps on its new Pro Trek PRG-340SC-5 and PRG-340SC-2 models, but if it goes further than the world's biggest tech company in the quest for net zero then we're all for it. More of this "take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints" mindset in smartwatch production, please.