ICYMI: the week's 10 biggest tech stories from new GoPro cameras to the stars of IFA 2024

It's been another packed week of tech news – and if you've missed any of the major stories that we've covered over the last week, this catch up guide will bring you right up to speed.

We've got stories about new devices from GoPro, reMarkable and DJI, as well as the latest rumors about a new Nintendo Switch, a PlayStation 5 Pro console from Sony, and the iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch updates that should be unveiled this coming Monday.

The TechRadar team has also been on the ground at the major IFA 2024 tech show in Berlin, Germany, so we've got reports on the latest processors, laptops, and other hardware that's been unveiled. There's a lot to catch up on, so let's get started.

10. We reviewed another excellent reMarkable E Ink tablet

The new reMarkable Paper Pro (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

We've long loved reMarkable tablets for reading, writing, and scribbling, and its new model might be the best one yet. The reMarkable Paper Pro adds color to the screen for the first time on a reMarkable tablet, giving you another reason to invest in one for capturing your ideas and musings and keeping them organized.

Our US Mobiles Editor Phil Berne has put together an in-depth review of the reMarkable Paper Pro, covering all of its strengths (that color display and a reading light) and its weaknesses (the software is still lacking in some areas). Not everyone needs this type of gadget, but for a certain set of people the reMarkable tablets can be hugely useful – albeit for a pricey $579 / £559 / AU$929.

Read more: reMarkable Paper Pro review

9. GoPro launched not one but two new cameras

The new GoPro Hero (Image credit: GoPro)

You wait ages for a new GoPro camera to come along, and then as if by magic another one arrives at the same time. As well as launching the flagship Hero 13 Black action camera this week, GoPro also introduced the smaller, simpler, and more affordable Hero model. It's the first time we've seen a more compact model with 4K video recording capabilities, and you might find it suits your needs (and your budget) better than the headline-grabbing main model.

We've got all the details you need to know about both of these cameras, including specs, pricing, and availability. When it comes to the flagship model, while the GoPro Hero 13 Black isn't a huge upgrade over its immediate predecessor, it does introduce a new magnetic mounting system and a bigger battery to keep the camera going for longer.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

8. Bluetooth got better

Bluetooth is getting better (Image credit: Bluetooth SIG)

A new Bluetooth standard might not be quite as exciting as a new iPhone or a new Surface laptop, but what is exciting is the impact it's going to have on devices when it gets included in some actual hardware: the upgrade to Bluetooth 6.0 will make it faster and more efficient than ever, and that means less of a drain on the battery life of your gadgets.

The most important improvement here is Channel Sounding, which essentially means two devices connected via Bluetooth will be able to measure the distance between them down to a single centimeter. That should mean you never have to spend time hunting down the back of the couch for a lost remote control (assuming it supports Bluetooth 6.0 of course).

7. DJI unveiled its smallest and lightest 4K drone ever

The DJI Neo (Image credit: DJI)

Another device launched this week was the DJI Neo, which is the smallest and lightest 4K drone that DJI has ever made. Add in a very reasonable price tag of $199 / £169 / AU$299, and it's an appealing option for anyone who doesn't need the bells and whistles of the bigger and more advanced models, but who does need a camera that can fly around.

The DJI Neo is able to take off from the palm of your hand, can be controlled through an app on your phone, supports six automated flight modes, and can be told to track specified subjects as it flies, thanks to its on-board AI smarts. There's enough storage on the drone to pack in 40 minutes of video taken at the highest resolution, too.

6. The Nintendo Switch 2 launch appeared to move closer

The Nintendo Switch (Image credit: Shutterstock / Wachiwit)

The Nintendo Switch has had a good run since its launch in 2017, and has proved to be an incredibly popular handheld gaming hit – but that doesn't mean we're not excited about the prospect of a Nintendo Switch 2.

The new console has been rumored for years, but the launch finally appears to be approaching: an analyst report this week has suggested the handheld is now in mass production, with a launch possible in early 2025.

The new console will apparently offer backward compatibility, so you're still going to be able to play all your existing games, and no doubt there will be upgrades in terms of the internal spec and the display to tempt gamers into a purchase. We're hoping to hear something official about the Switch 2 later this month, so watch this space.

5. We gave our verdict on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Future)

Google's latest foldable was revealed a few weeks ago, and our US Mobiles Editor Phil Berne (who's had a particular busy week) has now given his verdict on it in our Google Pixel Fold 9 Pro review.

We suggest you read the full thing if you're considering shelling out for it, but the tldr is: the device is bigger and better than its predecessor, but it's not necessarily a phone that's going to appeal to everyone.

Of course the $1,799 / £1,799 / AU $2,699 asking price is a big consideration here, but if you do have the budget for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, then you get a lot back in return. The foldable boasts an 8-inch main display that really shines, has the latest Google Tensor G4 processor under the hood, and offers a triple-lens main camera for photos and videos. And it's also thin. Like, really, really thin.

Read more: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review: the sum of great parts

4. Intel came roaring back with its Lunar Lake chips

Lunar Lake laptops are coming (Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Intel faces fierce competition in the chipset business these days, but its new Lunar Lake processors look to have enough about them to take on AMD and Qualcomm: the chips, unveiled in full at the IFA 2024 expo in Berlin this week, bring with them significant performance boosts, on-board AI, and improved efficiency for better battery life.

The TechRadar team has been on the ground reporting from IFA 2024 this week, and has put together a deep dive into everything the Intel Lunar Lake (or Core Ultra 200) series has to offer consumers. The processors are going to start showing up in laptops from the likes of Asus and Lenovo later this month, and look likely to prompt a wave of upgrades.

3. We may have seen the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Sony's artwork (Image credit: PlayStation/Sony)

Rumors around a PS5 Pro console have been swirling for some time now, and it seems that Sony itself might have revealed the look of the hardware in artwork that it's put together for the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation. One of the consoles shown faintly in the background of the artwork matches up with previously leaked images of the PS5 Pro.

If this is indeed the PlayStation 5 Pro we're looking at, it would seem it's going to be similar in size to the PS5 Slim that launched last year. As the speculation increases, we wouldn't bet against the new model being announced before the end of 2024, though there's still lots we don't know about the sort of specs and features the PS5 Pro is going to offer.

Read more: PS5 Pro seemingly accidentally revealed in new PlayStation artwork

2. We got even more excited about Apple's Glowtime event

The Apple event invite (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

New Apple hardware isn't far off now, and we're expecting to see iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods at Apple's big launch event on Monday – though we're still not sure why the tagline for it is "it's Glowtime" (the smart money is on a connection to Siri, but we'll see). Everything gets underway at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on Monday (which is 3am AEST on Tuesday).

TechRadar will be the best place to read about all the announcements as Apple makes them, and we've got you covered for pre-event coverage as well: find out more about everything we think we're going to see, and pore over all the rumors and leaks that have surfaced in the run up to the event. Even by Apple's standards, this should be some show.

1. We ranked the best tech at IFA 2024

We've been at IFA 2024 this week (Image credit: Future)

The TechRadar team has been busy at the IFA 2024 show in Berlin, taking in all the new gadgets and gizmos launched by the likes of Asus, Intel, Honor, TCL, Technics, DJI, LG, and many more – just about every big name in electronics shows up at IFA, and as is usually the case, there has been a host of new hardware devices to get up to speed with.

It's our job to pick out the best tech from the crowd, and to that end our reporters have pulled together their best of IFA 2024 list: it covers everything from phones and TVs to smart rings and miniature robots, and is evidence that the industry is in very good health. We're already looking forward to what might be on show at IFA 2025 next September.