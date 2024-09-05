PS5 Pro seemingly accidentally revealed in new PlayStation artwork

Sony may have just confirmed the existence and teased the design of the PS5 Pro console in some recent PlayStation artwork used for the console’s 30th anniversary.

In an official PlayStation blog post detailing some upcoming celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the launch of the PS1, the banner art features some pale images of Sony peripherals from throughout the years - and the profile of a console that appears to have the same design shown in this graphic matches previous leaks, particularly one posted by known leaker 'Billbil-kun'.

This was a sketch showing the alleged design of the console, which looked like a PS5 Slim with a number of black grooves added to its exterior.

You can see a close-up of the console profile in the 30th-anniversary artwork below.

(Image credit: PlayStation/Sony)

Although it's difficult to tell the dimensions of the upcoming system from this latest image, the illustration of the PS5 Slim on it does give us a good point of comparison. You can see that below, for reference.

(Image credit: PlayStation/Sony)

They look roughly the same size, indicating that the PS5 Pro will indeed have a similar form factor to the PS5 Slim. As this is only a side-on 2D image, we can't get a good idea of its thickness or height either. The leak suggested that the PS5 Pro would be thicker than the PS5 Slim though, obviously, we will need to wait and see if this is the case.

Fans on social media platform X / Twitter such as commentator Wario64 have highlighted this too as more and more people seemingly connect the dots, while PlayStation themselves captioned the artwork with "Your first look 👀" on Instagram - so maybe it wasn't such an accident after all...

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PS5 Pro rumors and leaks have been coming much more regularly this summer, from indications about potential power increases to having more storage and running cooler, but this is the first seemingly official nod to the console we've had from Sony. Could we see an announcement soon for a release near the original PlayStation's anniversary date (December 3rd)? We'll have to wait for more official news, maybe (hopefully) in the next State of Play.

You might also like...