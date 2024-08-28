PS5 Pro might have 2TB of storage and could run much quieter and cooler, according to latest rumors

According to a new rumor, the PS5 Pro could have 2TB of storage, and might run much quieter and cooler compared to the base model console.

As reported by Wccftech, in the latest Broken Silicon podcast from yesterday (August 27, 2024), insider Moore's Law is Dead claims: "I was shown a PS5 Pro devkit".

He goes on to say that "it has two terabytes of storage - but I can't promise that'll translate to retail," - which makes sense, as there's no way to be sure that whatever is on a devkit will make it to the consumer product, but this is a promising whisper as a default spec. It would also line up rather conveniently with Microsoft's launch of a 2TB Xbox Series X later this year too.

He went on to describe one key characteristic of the devkit in particular, noting that it had the "same two-prong power connector that the PS5 had".

This indicates that the PS5 Pro isn't going to demand vast amounts more power to run and shouldn't be any thirstier than its predecessor if it's happy to receive the same amount of juice. Moore's Law then adds his own take on this tidbit, by saying that he thinks it's "probably going to be a very quiet and cool running machine".

We'd be very happy with both of these as features of a PS5 Pro. First, 2TB of storage would undoubtedly give players much more breathing room to store many more games by default without having to rely on external means - though we don't know how much extra storage any 'PS5 Pro enhancement' of existing and upcoming games might demand. And on the latter, with the PS5 known to blow hard with its big fan, any reduction in noise and temperature is always going to be welcome.

This isn't the only PS5 Pro rumor doing the rounds right now too, as other insiders and commentators have spoken about the console still being targeted to release this yea and what it might be priced like.

We'd add that the PS5 Pro has yet to be officially announced and so this information is still rumor and unconfirmed at the moment. We'll be keeping you abreast of all things PlayStation 5 Pro, however, so stay tuned for more info!