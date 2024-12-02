I just bought my partner a new coffee maker; here are the must-have accessories he's getting from the Cyber Monday deals

If you've just been shopping in the Cyber Monday coffee maker deals, you should consider your wider coffee setup. Especially if you're a first-time coffee machine owner, there are reams of tricks and tools which can help keep your coffee bar tidy, clean and efficient.

Thankfully, during Cyber Monday deals it's not just the big-ticket items on offer; you can make some great savings on accessories as well, and that's just what I'm doing this year as I start preparing my partner's Christmas stocking.

Below, I've picked a few accessories that have made their way into my basket to give some inspiration, including WDT tools to space your grinds, dosing funnels and tamping mats to keep your countertops clean, and milk frothers for if your machine doesn't come armed with one.

Today's best coffee accessory deals - US

Boporeae Silicone tamping mat: was $21.99 now $18.58 at Amazon Tamping mats are a must-have if you're serious about coffee. Not only can they help you keep organized and clean, but also, they serve to protect your countertop when applying pressure to your portafilter to flatten your coffee puck. This particular mat is great if you have multiple accessories, and comes in a few configurations for different counters.

Instant Pot Milk frother: was $49.99 now $25.49 at Amazon Instant Pot's milk frother is an excellent addition to any coffee station, especially if your new espresso machine doesn't have its own milk wand. Even if it does, these handy devices make for a slightly more foolproof option if you haven't quite got the knack of manual frothing just yet.

IKAPE Mantis WDT Distribution Tool: was $45.99 now $36.79 at Amazon Now, this might look like a torture device, but I promise you, it's an incredibly helpful tool. I bought a less sophisticated manual WDT tool for my partner last year to help evenly spread and break up his coffee grinds, but this more sophisticated model makes a science out of it.

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US