Hate cookie prompts? This browser has promised to remove them from our lives, and it might convince me to ditch Chrome

Aloha browser has a new Cookie Consent Management feature

It automatically blocks or accepts cookies based on your settings

It's rolling out to iOS now, hitting Android in 2025

Are you tired of cookies requests clogging up your browsing experience? It’s a pain to always have to input your personal preferences, to the extent that I’m sure many of us simply hit Accept All without really thinking about what data we’re handing over. Well, there’s a now new browser tool which could help us all out.

It’s a new Cookie Consent Management feature that's coming to the Aloha browser (via a press release) – an alternative to the classics like Chrome and Safari which already boasts some handy tricks like a free built-in VPN with unlimited use and a built-in adblocker to remove pop-ups.

As the name suggests, Cookie Consent Management – which is currently rolling out to Aloha’s iOS app – allows you to set your cookie preferences in the browser’s settings so it can respond to cookie requests automatically. An Android release of the feature is expected in “early 2025.”

You can choose to reject all cookies outright, accept some types of cookies but not others, or choose to automatically accept or reject a specific website’s cookies. To turn it on you simply open up Aloha’s settings menu and then look under AdBlock settings for GDPR Consent options. Here you can then tweak your cookie preferences.

Time to swap browser?

(Image credit: Aloha browser)

Aloha explains that this approach – rather than simply blocking cookies outright – gives users freedom to choose how they browse, with founder Andrew Frost saying “It's time to give users the ability to manage their privacy preferences across the web without being constantly interrupted by cookie pop-ups."

Safari has some similar cookie-management tools, and at one point Google Chrome planned to do away with third-party cookies altogether (although that was seemingly to replace it with its own alternative ‘Privacy Sandbox’ tech); but Aloha’s approach is more customizable, and something that it rivals could (and arguably should) implement into their own browsers.

We’ll have to wait and see if Chrome, Safari, and others follow Aloha’s lead. Until then, despite the fact that I'm deeply invested in the Chrome ecosystem, this update is making me consider swapping to Aloha until other browsers offer the same conveniences.

