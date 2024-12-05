The classic Nokia Snake game returns – as a Nothing home screen widget

Nothing phone owners can now play Snake

The game as available as a home screen widget

It's been developed with input from the Nothing community

If you've got a hankering for classic mobile games of yesteryear and you own a Nothing phone, good news: the iconic Snake game made popular by Nokia handsets has made a return as a Nothing home screen widget.

Co-created by Nothing and its community members, the widget can be downloaded for free from Nothing's new Community Widgets app now (via Android Authority). It should work on every Nothing handset, including the latest Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

The Snake game first began as a concept put forward by Nothing user Rahul Janardhanan – together with nine other widget ideas – and has since been made a reality by developer Thomas Legendre on behalf of Nothing.

If you're too young to remember Snake, its appeal lies in its simplicity: you take charge of an ever-expanding and perpetually moving line of dots, and have to collect more dots without hitting the edges of the screen or the line itself.

Get involved

Right now, Snake is the only widget available in the Community Widgets app, but Nothing is promising that more are on the way – and if you have your own ideas for future widgets that could be included, Nothing wants to hear from you.

"Our ambition is to curate a selection of quality community created widgets and bundle them together into an app hosted on the PlayStore," Nothing says. "Keep those concepts coming – it could be your idea next!"

After installing Community Widgets, you can add Snake by tapping and holding on an empty part of the home screen, and choosing 'Widgets'. If you're using beta Nothing OS 3 software, you may need to reboot to see the widget, Nothing says.

You can move the snake left and right by swiping on the screen, and your challenge is to pick up as many red dots as possible before the game ends. Double-tapping on the screen pauses the action.