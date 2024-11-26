Google's Fitbit Ace LTE for kids just got a massive $70 price cut for Black Friday

I wasn't expecting any Black Friday deals on Google's Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch, but Amazon has just surprised us with a hefty saving on Google's child-friendly smartwatch.

Right now you can get the Fitbit Google Ace LTE for just $160 instead of $229.95, a massive $70 saving and 30% off. The Google Fitbit Ace LTE is only available in the US.

With a Fitbit Ace, your kids can get access to calling, messaging, location sharing, and the usual smartwatch features like fitness tracking, helping your kids have fun, stay in shape, and be safe. Note that to access most of these features you need to sign up for a Fitbit Ace Pass, which costs $9.99 a month or $119 a year, which makes snagging a big saving on the upfront cost very enticing indeed.

Today's best Fitbit Google Ace LTE Black Friday deal

Fitbit Google Ace LTE: was $229.95 now $160.97 at Amazon Get a massive $70 off the Fitbit Google Ace LTE, now at its lowest-ever price of $160. This is the biggest discount we've seen since its launch earlier this year. It comes with location sharing, calls and messages, and fitness tracking.

The Fitbit Google Ace LTE is the ultimate kids' smartwatch for Android families. It comes with 4G LTE and GPS location tracking, so you always know where your kids are. They can stay in touch with in-app calls and messages, even without a phone, so you can keep them connected and safe without splashing out on a handset and monthly plan.

It's got 16 hours of battery life and fast-charging, as well as games from the Fitbit Arcade included. Movement-based games encourage your kids to stay active and healthy.

As you might expect, it's pretty rugged, with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a protective bumper to protect against bumps and scrapes. It's also water and dust-resistant.

