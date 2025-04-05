5 smartest tech reviews of the week: mind-blowing AR glasses and Samsung’s AI-powered vacuum

Undoubtedly, the big gadget news this week has been the official launch announcement of the Nintendo Switch 2. Not only did we get a better look at elements of its design, such as that 7.9-inch 4K OLED screen, its magnetic Joy-Con controllers and the added mouse functionality, but we finally got a release date: June 5.

If that still feels like an excruciatingly long time to wait for your next big tech purchase, we're on hand here at Future Labs to help point you toward the most exciting tech we've been testing over the last week. From the most promising smart glasses we've ever tried to Samsung's new AI-powered vacuum cleaner, we've rounded up all of the week's most exciting reviews for your delectation.

(Image credit: Future)

As affordable smart glasses go, the RayNeo Air 3s are almost certainly the best we've ever tested. Both the color and contrast of their dual micro-OLED screen are generally vibrant and bold, even if they can appear a bit washed out when you're in a brighter setting. Meanwhile, the glasses' quad-speaker setup produces decent, rounded sound that won't immediately have you reaching for your headphones. Yes, some of the best smart glasses out there offer better performance than the RayNeo. But few of them manage to do so for a price that could actually be considered good value for money. There aren't many smart glasses offering this kind of performance at an MSRP as low as $269, meaning these may be your best shot so far at experiencing smart glasses the way they should be experienced. For Lightweight and comfy

Good audio

Affordable Against No shaded backdrop

Only full-HD resolution

Not standalone

Reviewed by Reviewed by Hamish Hector Senior Staff Writer, News "The sound and image quality the RayNeo Air 3S can produce at a price of only $269 is something that has to be seen to be believed. These are easily the best budget smart glasses I’ve tested." Read Hamish's full RayNeo Air 3s review.

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is an impressive, albeit eye-wateringly expensive stick vacuum. Its suction is impressive, acing most of our cleaning tests, and it's also a dream to use, thanks to its maneuverable design and hassle-free auto-empty dock. Even with its high price, it happily rivals most of the best cordless vacuums in terms of performance and build. Where it proves less effective, however, is those much-vaunted AI features. While it detects the difference between linoleum and carpet, it doesn't always spot subtler shifts in flooring type or the edges of rooms – although it does seem to dial up the suction for higher quantities of dirt. All in all, it's a great vacuum – we're just not sure it's quite as smart as promised. For Excellent suction

Comfortable to hold and use

Auto-empty dock is effort-free Against Doesn't justify high price tag

AI features don't all seem to work

Hair wraps around floorheads

Hard to push on carpet

Reviewed by Reviewed by Ruth Hamilton Homes Editor "The tech-packed Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra delivered excellent suction, although the promised AI-powered cleaning adjustments were hit and miss. The auto-empty dock is ultra-convenient, and the swappable batteries deliver a ridiculously long maximum runtime. Overall, a very capable vacuum, but not quite perfect – as I'd expect for the exorbitant price tag." Read Ruth's full Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra review.

(Image credit: Chris Price)

For anyone that wants to know who's knocking at their door or keep an eye on their deliveries, a video doorbell is well worth the spend. But the Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 makes this calculation even easier, thanks to a combined $69.99 / £59 price for both the doorbell and the sync module that adds 256GB of local storage. That bargain price alone likely qualifies it for a spot on the list of the best video doorbells. But it sweetens the deal with its extra flexibility: thanks to its use of removable lithium batteries, you can easily juice it up without having to remove the whole unit or wire it into your mains supply. That offers a whole lot of versatility for such an affordable gadget. For Easy to install

Battery-powered

Compact and lightweight Against Needs subscription for enhanced functionality

Lithium batteries are relatively expensive

Doesn’t come with own chime

Reviewed by Reviewed by Chris Price Contributing writer "The Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2's key benefit is that it's battery-operated, meaning you don’t have to remove it for recharging every couple of months. However, the downside is you will need to buy new lithium AA batteries which aren’t cheap." Read Chris's full Blink Video Doorbell and Sync Module 2 review.

(Image credit: James Abbott)

The Potensic Atom 2 is a sub-250g drone that offers an impressive feature set. Not only can it capture normal and HDR video at up to 4K and up to 30 frames per second, but it's also able to shoot slow-motion and timelapse footage. You can also operate the camera using manual or automatic control, while AI Quickshots and AI Track make filming a specific subject a breeze. But the big benefit of this non-DJI drone is its super-competitive price. Coming in at scarcely more than the entry-level DJI Mini 4K, it offers enough power and features to beat many of the best beginner drones, all while costing not much more. If you want an alternative to DJI, this may well be the drone for you. For Fast and powerful

Excellent build and features

Good subject tracking Against Not all features available at launch

48MP/8K photos in JPEG only

No histogram for exposure

Reviewed by Reviewed by James Abbott Contributing writer "The Potensic Atom 2 delivers solid performance across the board. Image quality is good overall, and the subject-tracking features are effective despite this not being a selfie drone. There are a few quirks that can hopefully be ironed out with firmware updates, but overall the Atom 2 is one of the best DJI alternatives available." Read James's full Potensic Atom 2 review.

(Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar)

The Onxy Boox Palma 2 has a form factor that's pretty much unique as far as e-readers go – as long as you set aside quite how similar it is to its predecessor. With a 2:1 aspect ratio and a 6-inch screen, it slips into a pocket as comfortably as a smartphone, and comes with built-in speakers, a microphone and rear camera. Just in terms of sheer novelty, it deserves to be counted among the best e-readers. However, this sequel hasn't evolved all that much since its predecessor. While it has an upgraded processor, we didn't notice a huge bump in terms of performance and the build of the device is largely the same as before, albeit with a new fingerprint scanner in the power button. On screen though, its user interface has been streamlined, giving everything a cleaner, more contemporary look, upping that style appeal even further. For Cleaner, more modern interface

Fantastic size for a portable ereader

Excellent battery life Against No performance improvements with new chipset

Fingerprint scanner is fiddly and superfluous

Expensive for an ereader

