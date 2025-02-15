This budget Samsung tablet just dropped below $300 in the Presidents' Day sales

Not every Samsung Galaxy tablet needs to be as high-end as the latest Galaxy Ultra. If you want a simpler yet capable tablet that still offers good value for money, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Amazon for $299.99 (was $449.99).

This price is just $10 shy of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s lowest price, which is a strong deal for this President’s Day weekend. The cheapest option is $299.99 for 128GB of storage, but you can upgrade to 256GB for $369.99 (was $519.99). You can get all three colors Gray, Mint, and Silver for the same price.

Today’s best budget Samsung tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is over a year old now, but still just as useful as it was back in 2023. For just $10 short of its lowest price, you can get the 128GB version to enjoy web browsing, games, video chats, and more with all-day battery life. It lasts up to 18 hours and can charge from 0 to 100 in just 90 minutes with fast-charging. Even better, its durable build boasts an IP68 rating that can withstand more dust and water than the average tablet.

We tested the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus instead of the standard S9 FE, but it shares many of the same features that make the Plus worth buying. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE boasts up to 18 hours of battery life and a 10.9-inch screen that’s large enough to function as a laptop replacement.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE also includes an S Pen that can help with drawing and notetaking without an additional cost, too. Its signature “circle to search” feature lets you draw around items on the screen to automatically search for them online, which works especially well with the matching stylus.

The Galaxy Tab FE is the Android equivalent of an iPad with longer battery life and a camera that’s arguably just as good. If you have a larger budget, though, I’d suggest taking a look at our best tablets and best Android tablets. Alternatively, you can compare the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with the best cheap tablets.