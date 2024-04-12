The OnePlus Pad 2 could be months away, but it might be a very powerful upgrade

It’s been over a year since the February 2023 announcement of the OnePlus Pad, so it feels like the OnePlus Pad 2 is due. But we haven’t heard much about it yet, and the latest leak suggests that we’ll still be waiting at least a few months.

This comes from leaker Max Jambor, posting on X (via GSMArena), who claims that the OnePlus Pad 2 will launch in the second half of the year. So the earliest we’ll see it in that case is around three months from now, but it might not launch for up to around eight months.

That’s disappointing, as the original OnePlus Pad is a great alternative to the iPad 10.9 (2022), with a very high resolution screen, a big battery, and a competitive price tag, all of which led to it getting four stars in our OnePlus Pad review.

Still, it’s promising that we’re hearing about a release window at all, since news about the OnePlus Pad 2 has been very quiet until now.

A much better chipset

In fact, we haven’t seen any real spec leaks yet, but we have heard one possible spec for the Oppo Pad 3, which is relevant because the OnePlus Pad is essentially a global version of the China-only Oppo Pad 2.

So if the OnePlus Pad 2 ends up having similar or identical specs to the Oppo Pad 3, then it could have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, according to leaker Digital Chat Station.

That would be great news, as this is a top-end chipset, also found in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it would see the tablet fix one of our main issues with the original – namely that while powerful, it isn’t a match for the speediest tablets around.

Other specs are unclear, but the original OnePlus Pad has an 11.61-inch 2000 x 2800 LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 256GB of storage, up to 12GB of RAM, a 9,510mAh battery, a 13MP camera on the back, and an 8MP one on the front. So it’s likely that the OnePlus Pad 2 will match or beat most of those specs. Hopefully we’ll find out in closer to three months than eight.

