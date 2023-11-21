One of Samsung's most powerful tablets is cheaper than ever this Black Friday
Up to 49% off the Tab S8 Ultra
When it comes to iPad rivals, there aren't that many worthwhile alternatives that spring to mind offering comparable power and versatility. But Samsung is the standout exception and right now the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can be had with a record 49% off on Amazon.
As you'll see from our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra review, we praised the super-slate at launch for its excellent performance, its versatility across work and play, and its superb display; all of which landed it a spot on our best tablets rundown at the time. However, its feature-packed nature meant it was also incredibly expensive; an ailment which a combination of being 18 months on from launch and Black Friday deals look to have remedied.
Right now, the Tab S8 Ultra is available with up to a record 49% off, squarely landing it a place on our Black Friday tablet deals roundup. That means, for the 256GB WiFi-only model, you pay just over $565.62 for a slate that's usually $1,099.99 (there are UK deals too, read on for those).
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deals (US)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB, WiFi-only, renewed): was
$1,099.99 now $565.62 at Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was so capable and powerful that Samsung waited almost 18 months before introducing a successor in the Tab S9 series and today, it's still a formidable slate, great for digital creatives or media lovers looking for a brilliant portable display (and speakers). This huge Black Friday discount knocks a whopping 49% off.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256GB, WiFi-only, renewed): was
$1,199.99 now $621.72 at Amazon
If you need more storage, this Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with 48% off and includes 256GB of internal space.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (512GB, WiFi-only, renewed): was
$1,399.99 now $734.99 at Amazon
For the top-performing Tab S8 Ultra – with 512GB of storage and a whopping 16GB of RAM, this WiFi-only renewed model is now available with an impressive 48% off.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deals (UK)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB, 5G): was
£1,349 now £799 at Amazon
A brilliant 41% reduction can be had on this unused 5G-connected version of the Tab S8 Ultra; complete with 128GB of internal space.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256GB, WiFi-only): was
£1,299 now £899 at Amazon
If you value storage over connectivity, this WiFi-only Tab S8 Ultra boasts twice the storage of the version above and still comes with several hundred pounds off, resulting in a 31% reduction.
Alex joined as TechRadar's Senior Phones Editor in June 2022, but brings over a decade's worth of experience to the role, with an expertise in smartphones, tablets and wearables. He's covered keynotes hosted by the biggest brands and attended the launches for some of the most influential mobile products of the last few years. His experience was amassed at some of the most reputable consumer technology publications out there, including GSMArena, TechAdvisor and Trusted Reviews.