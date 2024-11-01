It's back – grab the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for its best-ever price

Amazon's refreshed mide-sized tablet is back on sale for the lowest price we've seen in the retailer's early Black Friday deals, so you can now get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet at Amazon for $74.99 (was $139.99).

The Fire HD 10 tablet's affordability and durability are ideally suited if you're after something simple but sweet. This is the price for the default Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with 32GB of storage and lockscreen ads. However, if you don't mind spending an extra $15, I'd recommend getting rid of those pesky ads while it's also on sale.

Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet offers great value for its price point as a durable device with long battery life. It can handle streaming marathons up to 13 hours long, but you can also use it for a multitude of other tasks like reading, online shopping, and light gaming. You can customize it with 32 or 64GB of storage space and expand it further up to 1 TB with a microSD card. The lockscreen ad removal only costs $15 more at the moment, so consider bundling it with your purchase to avoid pesky popups.

In our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, we highlighted the tablet's durability and long battery life that were sensibly carried over from the original version. Elsewhere, there were minimal changes, including a modest boost in performance.

The Fire HD 10 tablet features a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD screen that you can use for watching videos, reading ebooks, or even light gaming. It lasts up to 13 hours on one charge and includes up to 64GB of storage space. You can even expand the storage up to 1 TB with a micro-SD card if you buy one separately.

Amazon users will get the most out of it because of the integration with the brand's apps and devices, and Alexa, so keep that in mind if you decide to take the plunge.

Besides the Fire HD 10 tablet, you can also browse other options listed in our best Amazon Fire tablets list. You might also want to bookmark our list of the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals for regular updates on offers across the full lineup of slates