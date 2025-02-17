Quick! The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 is back to its lowest-ever price for Presidents' Day

Presidents’ Day is right around the corner, but we’re already seeing great Presidents’ Day deals as we head into the weekend before the big day on February 17. As TechRadar’s mobile computing staff writer, I’m looking out for great bargains on all the latest phones and tablets – and one deal in particular has got me really excited.

The 13-inch iPad Pro with the M4 chipset has come crashing down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon this Presidents’ Day, which means you can get one of the best tablets (perhaps even the best tablet) at a huge discount. That's right: you can now get the 13-inch iPad Pro for $1,099 (was $1,299) at Amazon – it’s not been this cheap since early December 2024.

Today's best iPad Pro deal

was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The 13-inch iPad Pro is the most powerful tablet money can buy, and now Amazon is offering it for a $200 discount. Underneath the gorgeous 13-inch tandem OLED display lies the desktop-class M4 chipset and 8GB of RAM, which gives this iPad plenty of power for multitasking and heavy creative workflows. It's also a marvel of design, and at 5.1mm thick is the thinnest iPad Apple has ever produced. It's our pick for the best iPad money can buy, and at a $200 discount it's a tempting, if still expensive, proposition.

In our iPad Pro 2024 review, we found Apple’s top-of-the-line tablet to be powerful enough for any task – its desktop-class M4 chipset and impeccable tandem OLED display make it a powerhouse for creative workflows and heavy multitasking. As our review says, “if money is no object, this is an incredible bit of kit”, and now a $200 saving makes that normally lofty price tag more accessible.

Put simply, there isn’t another tablet on the market that even comes close to the level of power offered by the iPad Pro. Paired with the Apple Pencil Pro, it’s a great choice for digital artists, and with support for the iPad versions of Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro, it’s a powerful tool for musicians and video editors, too. With 8GB of RAM and support for Apple Intelligence, it’s also well-equipped for multitasking and AI applications.

For these reasons, and many others, the iPad Pro 13-inch is our choice for the best premium iPad – be sure to act fast so you don’t miss out on this best-ever price.

More Presidents' Day Apple deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy The latest iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip for up to 50% faster performance compared to the M1 and you can now save a whopping $100 on the base model at Best Buy. This big discount brings it back to the previous record-low price I saw over Black Friday, making it a great time to snap up Apple's slick mid-range slate.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This deal is for a slightly older MacBook Air model but it's an upgraded 16GB configuration that's perfect for most users. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.