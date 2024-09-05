The almighty iPad Pro with 2TB of storage is now discounted by a whopping $800

When this tablet wowed the world, it was dubbed the "best pro tablet on the planet." That may have been two years ago but the last-generation iPad Pro still stands as one of the most impressive options if you're on the hunt for a larger tablet. And now you can get the amazing Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M2) at Best Buy for $1,399 (was $2,199).

This deal is on the largest 2TB model with the superfast M2 chip. At $800 off it's hard to imagine ever bagging the tablet for any less, especially now the newer M4 version is available. If you want the latest and greatest then it might be worth reading our comparison of the iPad Pro (2024) vs iPad Pro (2022) first, but this is a great saving on a large storage capacity tablet if you're happy with slightly older tech.

Today's best Apple iPad Pro deal

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M2): was $2,199 now $1,399 at Best Buy

This iPad Pro features a high-resolution liquid retina XDR display, incredible battery life and a massive 2TB of storage. At release, this was the best tablet in the world and it's still worthy of all the praise it gets. The M2 chip and 8GB of RAM can perfectly handle all types of work, including photo and video editing as well as gaming. At $800 off, this is well worth consideration if you're looking for a high storage capacity and high-performance portable device.

The 6th generation iPad Pro 13-inch (actually 12.9-inch to be exact) is equipped with the outstanding M2 chip. This might have already been superseded by the M3 and M4 but for the requirements of most tablet users, the M2 is more than powerful enough.

The size, power and enormous storage space mean you'd be forgiven for thinking this was a laptop, especially if you get a keyboard and mouse to go with it. The graphics capabilities and fast memory access enable it to compete with most laptops at the same price.

When we wrote our Apple iPad Pro (M2) review, we loved the beautiful mini-LED screen, the future-proof M2 chip, and the fantastic range of apps.

If you're dead set on having an iPad but aren't sure if this is the right one for you, then have a look at our best iPad guide as we've compared a range of options to save you time and energy. If you're open to other tablets, then our broader best tablets guide is for you.