Surprise – Apple's iPad mini just crashed to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday

Thanks to the upcoming release of Apple's iPad mini 7, Amazon has slashed the iPad mini 6 to a record-low price, giving us an early Black Friday surprise. The retailer has the 8.3-inch iPad mini on sale for $349.99 (originally $499) - an impressive $150 discount and an incredible deal for an Apple iPad.

Retailers typically wait until November to drop their best Black Friday deals, but because Apple's newest iPad is available tomorrow, Amazon is giving us an early Black Friday treat.

• Shop more of Amazon's best deals

The 2021 iPad mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and includes Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chip for speedy laptop-like performance. The small but mighty tablet packs 64GB of storage, a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera, Touch ID for secure authentication, and Apple Pay. The tablet also provides 10 hours of battery life and now supports the Apple Pencil and Bluetooth keyboards.

Early Black Friday surprise: iPad Mini deal

Apple iPad mini (64GB, 2021): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini back down to a record-low price of $399. You get a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The handheld iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

More of today's best deals at Amazon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is a Black Friday favorite, and it's on sale for the lowest price ever on Amazon. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Apple AirPods 4 (without active noise cancellation): was $129 now $119 at Amazon

I predict Apple's all-new AirPods 4 will be a hot item at this year's Black Friday sale, and you can already grab a first-time discount at Amazon. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.



You can also get the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $168.99 (originally $179).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best smartwatches around now, thanks to its gorgeous design and impressive feature set. The $130 discount is one of the best offers we've seen since its release. Alongside smartwatch features, you'll also benefit from personalized HR zones, advanced sleep coaching, and heart monitoring functionality.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

Amazon has its 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV on sale for its lowest price ahead of Black Friday. The picture quality on this 50-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colors. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Sales like Black Friday are your best chance to score a rare discount on the best-selling Oura Ring. This is the best price we've ever seen on this unique piece of tech, and there are savings to be had across the board for all the different colors, too. So, if you want to get a different tint to match your style, you can save up to $100 on several options.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $375.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale at Amazon for a record-low price. While a small discount, it's an impressive deal for a newly released Apple device and the best price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $759.99 now $597.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's pre-Black Friday deal brings this large 65-inch model down to $758.99, which isn't the lowest price I've ever seen, but it's still a reasonable offer for a TV of this size and capabilities.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this 55-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

You can also look forward to our guide to the best Black Friday Apple deals and our Black Friday TV deals roundup.