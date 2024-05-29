The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to its lowest-ever price at Amazon UK

The Kindle Paperwhite may occasionally end up on sale but we’ve never seen it as cheap as it is today. Hitting a record-low price, you can buy the Kindle Paperwhite for £109.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon UK.

The hefty discount means you save £40 off the usual price, but it also means you can get the Kindle Paperwhite at its cheapest price ever. We saw it drop to £115 during Black Friday in 2023 but it’s never gone as low as this.

We’re not even sure if it’ll get lower than that come Amazon Prime Day later this year so this is the Kindle deal to beat. . And even if it does it should only be by around £10, which is about the same price as a monthly Amazon Prime membership, so it's worth buying today if you're not a subscriber.

Today’s best Amazon Kindle Paperwhite deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was £149.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. There’s no newer Paperwhite around so this is great value at 27% off. With an attractive 6.8-inch display that works in any lighting conditions, along with an adjustable warm light, it’s the perfect accompaniment on any trip. It has plenty of storage for thousands of books or audiobooks, too.

In our Kindle Paperwhite review, we talked about how much we appreciated the large and clear display and what a comfortable reading experience it provides. It topped out look at the best Kindles thanks to hitting the sweet spot between price and performance, right down to being water-resistant so you can read in the pool or bath.

It might lack wireless charging and is limited to Amazon’s store, but neither is a huge issue. The Kindle store has a vast selection of book choices, while the Kindle Paperwhite lasts for up to 10 weeks on a single charge, so you don’t have to think about digging out a cable any time soon.

You can’t write on the Paperwhite like you can with the Kindle Scribe, but for most people, simply having a near-never-ending supply of books in their hands will more than suffice. From experience, the Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect accompaniment for holidays or unfortunate hospital trips as it’s far easier than carrying physical books.

If you feel like you need more entertainment on your travels, other great tablet deals are available right now. These include iPad deals if you prefer to game as well as read, although you won’t get the same exceptional reading experience here.