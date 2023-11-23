Readers rejoice! It’s a great time to score a Kindle Black Friday deal
Amazon’s Kindle has just got a price slice in time for Black Friday
With the Black Friday deals already at full pace, it’s a great time to score a good price on an Amazon Kindle. Right now you can get the standard Kindle for $84 at Amazon in the US. And over in Britain, you can now grab the Kindle for a nice £69 at Amazon. These cut-price Kindles mean you save the price of a couple of paperback books, meaning you can use those savings to kick-start an ebook collection.
As you’ll see in our Amazon Kindle review, we are rather fond of this neat little ereader. Its 6-inch display works well as a digital replacement for a paperback book, while the e-ink panel is comfortable to read text on with a dark mode to make it easy to read at night. Plus a non-reflective finish means the Kindle can be easily read in bright environments.
While these deals aren’t the cheapest we’ve ever seen the standard Kindle drop down to – we expect the biggest discounts to come on Black Friday itself on November 24 – they may be worth snapping up now as super-low price Kindles can sell out stupidly fast on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
If you want a larger selection of Kindles, then take a look at our roundup of the best Black Friday Kindle deals, as well as some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Kindle deals in your region.
Black Friday deal – cut-price Amazon Kindle
Kindle: was
$99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon
Today's price on the entry-level reader at Amazon isn't the lowest ever but it's still worth snapping up. The basic Kindle comes with all the basic features you need for a comfortable reading experience including a front light, glare-free display, and week-long battery life.
Kindle: was
£84.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
Today's Amazon's UK price for the standard Kindle is a little more generous, cutting a little more off than in the US. And those savings could kickstart a neat ebook collection.
We feel the standard Kindle is worth your consideration as it’s a great device to take on holiday.
And thanks to its relatively low price, if it takes a beating when on your travels or gets a dunk in a swimming pool when you're soaking up some sun, you won't have an expensive gadget to replace. But it’s worth noting the basic Kindle is also fairly robust.
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
More of today's best Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Purple: up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: $800 off toys, TVs, vacuums & clothing
More of today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 62% off tech and gifts
- AO: up to 40% off vacuums, appliances, and tech
- Argos: early deals live now - up to 50% off toys and tech
- Boots: up to 40% off 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, air fryers, laptops and more
- Ebuyer: up to 45% off laptops and PC components
- John Lewis: up to 40% off appliances, TVs, laptops
- Jessops: up to £550 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Superdrug: 60% off beauty, fragrances and makeup
- Very: discounts on tech, appliances, furniture and beauty
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Roland Moore-Colyer a Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially things with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives. And he also supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets.
Most Popular
By Desire Athow
By Elie Gould