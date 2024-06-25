Readers rejoice - Amazon's awesome 3-month Kindle Unlimited free trial is back again ahead of Prime Day

It's been a while since we've seen a decent deal on Amazon's superb Kindle Unlimited service. But, finally, one of the best promotions ever is back again in time for Amazon Prime Day.

For a limited time only, Prime members can get an extended three-month free trial of Kindle Unlimited, which includes all the usual features. That means not only can you save a full $30 / £24 in total, but you get completely unlimited access to over one million eBooks, as well as a notable selection of audiobooks and magazine titles.

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited today

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: free for three months

Save $30 / £24 and get yourself unlimited access to over a million books, magazines, and audiobooks for three months with this Prime members exclusive deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Read and download books onto any Kindle, iOS, Android, PC or Mac and enjoy offline reading anywhere with this rare extended free trial.

This extended Amazon Kindle Unlimited free trial is usually the best deal of the entire year for those interested in the service so it's well worth checking out if you're a Prime member ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

It's also worth noting that the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale (16th and 17th of July) will feature superb Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals. Amazon's excellent range of ereaders are the perfect pairing with Kindle Unlimited - although you technically don't need a reader to use the service - any iOS, Android, or Windows device will do.

Note that you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the extended Amazon Kindle free trial. Unfortunately, you won't even be able to see the promotion unless you're logged into your Amazon account.

The good news is that if you're not a Prime member, it's easy to sign up for the 30-day free trial through the link we've dropped just below. Doing so won't cost you a penny and get you access to not only the above Kindle Unlimited promotion, but exclusive access to the thousands of Prime Day deals going live next month, free delivery, and other various streaming perks.