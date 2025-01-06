I’m tempted by the Kindle Scribe now it’s discounted for the first time at Amazon

Didn’t get the dream tablet or ereader over the holidays? Treat yourself to this very first discount for a highly sought-after device. Today, you can buy the latest Kindle Scribe at Amazon for $324.99 (was $399.99), which marks the first time it’s been discounted.

The new Kindle Scribe was only released just a few months ago and hasn't been reduced before so – of course – the $75 discount is the lowest we’ve ever seen. It’s a fairly sizeable discount on the standard 16GB storage model, too. However, if you need more storage space, the 32GB version is down to $339.99 and the 64GB variety is $364.99.

The Kindle Scribe is the device for writers as well as readers. It’s simple to start writing directly on the page, start a journal or create notes. Its 10.2-inch glare-free screen is also ideal for reading and an extensive 12 weeks of battery life means you won't have to worry about recharging for ages.

Today's best Kindle Scribe deal

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $324.99 at Amazon Packing a great 10.2-inch glare-free 300 ppi screen, the Kindle Scribe is your ideal companion on any trip – especially after this first-ever discount on the brand-new version. It looks good, even when reading outside, while its writing abilities are far improved over the earlier model. Up to 12 weeks of battery life makes it a great travel buddy too.

In our Kindle Scribe review, we described it as “a better Kindle for writing, with some AI on the side”. It “could have been a simple update that got everything right” but somehow Amazon also added AI features which are actually good.

It tops our look at the best Kindles for note taking but it’s also a powerful ereader in its own right. It has better writing tools as well as subtle improvements, but the standout feature is its improved handwriting recognition and note summaries.

Compared to the best ereaders, it has a much brighter screen with the E Ink display providing plenty of sharpness. It’s all thanks to its 300dpi display which works just as well outdoors as it does indoors.

For writing purposes, you’ll also appreciate the premium pen with an upgraded design and a shortcut button, along with a soft eraser. The ultimate ereader? This Kindle Scribe will be for some people and a truly great upgrade to the previous model.

If you’d prefer to spend less, there are other Kindle deals to consult. For something a little more flexible, don’t forget the tablet deals unfolding right now too. There are some great deals if you want a way to do more than just read on the move.