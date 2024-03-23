Where to watch Women's Six Nations: live stream rugby online

Women's Six Nations free live streams 2024

Women's Six Nations live streams are FREE to watch on BBC in the UK, with broadcast duties to be shared in Ireland between RTE and Virgin Media. The Irish schedule had not been finalized pre-tournament, so check local listings. Traveling outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Women's Six Nations 2024 from anywhere. Full details on where to watch Women's Six Nations 2024 from anywhere just below.

Women's Six Nations 2024 preview

Women's rugby's dominant force again enter the Six Nations as overwhelming favorites. England are seeking a sixth title in a row, all secured with a grand slam except the convoluted 2020 season affected by the COVID pandemic. Even worse for the rest, Red Rose star Emily Scarratt is back in the squad, now coached by ex-New Zealand boss John Mitchell, after the center had missed 13 months following neck surgery.

France are the big rivals. To win the title, they must do what they managed in 2018 to lift their last crown – beat England. Captain Manae Felu is in fine form and is determined to lead les Bleus to a seventh title.

Italy are looking to emulate the men's side's impressive showing and though fellow minnows Ireland have struggled in past tournaments they won a warm-up tournament late last year. Wales have also closed the gap to the big two in recent years and coach Ioan Cunningham will look to replicate last term's third-place finish.

Here's where to watch Women's Six Nations 2024 live streams wherever you are – starting with how to watch the Women's Six Nations for FREE in the UK/Ireland.

How to watch a FREE Women's Six Nations live stream in the UK

As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Women's Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online. TV: There will be live coverage of every England game on either BBC One or BBC Two as the tournament develops. Online: Great news for rugby fans, you can enjoy every single Women's Six Nations live stream for free via the <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">BBC iPlayer, <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">BBC Sport websites and mobile apps, plus via the Red Button. If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN and follow the instructions below. BBC is a free service, though in order to use it you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch Women's Six Nations rugby from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Women's Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Women's Six Nations live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Women's Six Nations 2024 from anywhere

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that might be BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

(All times GMT)

Women's Six Nations 2024 Round 1

Women's Six Nations 2024 Round 2

Sat, Mar 30: Scotland vs France , 2.15pm – FREE on iPlayer

, 2.15pm – FREE on iPlayer Sat, Mar 30: England vs Wales , 4.45pm – FREE on BBC Two & iPlayer

, 4.45pm – FREE on BBC Two & iPlayer Sun, Mar 31: Ireland vs Italy, 3pm – FREE on iPlayer

Women's Six Nations 2024 Round 3

Sat, Apr 12: Scotland vs England , 2.15pm – FREE on BBC One & iPlayer

Sat, Apr 14: Ireland vs Wales, 4.45pm – FREE on iPlayer

Sun, Apr 25: France vs Italy, 3pm – FREE on iPlayer

Women's Six Nations 2024 Round 4

Sat, Apr 20: England vs Ireland , 2.15pm – FREE on BBC One & iPlayer

, 2.15pm – FREE on BBC One & iPlayer Sat, Apr 20: Italy vs Scotland , 4.45pm – FREE on iPlayer

, 4.45pm – FREE on iPlayer Sun, Apr 21: Wales vs France, 3pm – FREE on iPlayer

Women's Six Nations 2024 Round 5

Sat, Apr 27: Wales vs Italy , 2.15pm – FREE on iPlayer

, 2.15pm – FREE on iPlayer Sat, Apr 27: Ireland vs Scotland , 4.45pm – FREE on iPlayer

, 4.45pm – FREE on iPlayer Sat, Apr 27: France vs England, 8pm – FREE on iPlayer

How to watch Women's Six Nations FREE online in Ireland

Rugby fans in Ireland are among the luckiest in the world, as every Women's Six Nations game will be shown live for FREE both on <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">TV and online. Coverage is split between RTÉ and Virgin Media, though precise details of who's showing what is scarce beyond the opening round of fixtures in late March. Anyone in Ireland can access a free RTÉ live stream on <a href="https://www.rte.ie/player/" data-link-merchant="rte.ie"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RTÉ Player, and a free Virgin Media live stream on <a href="https://www.virginmediatelevision.ie/player/" data-link-merchant="virginmediatelevision.ie"" data-link-merchant="rte.ie"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Virgin Media Player, each of which works across a wide range of devices. Outside of Ireland right now? Watch Women's Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="virginmediatelevision.ie"" data-link-merchant="rte.ie"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">with the help of a quality VPN.

How to stream Women's Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

Rugby fans in the US can watch the Women's Six Nations on dedicated rugby streaming service <a href="http://share.flosports.tv/SHWH?aff_id=1196&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="share.flosports.tv"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. Remember, if you're away from the States at the minute, you'll need a <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="share.flosports.tv"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">VPN to ensure you can keep watching your regular service without being geo-blocked.

How to live strean Women's Six Nations 2024 in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2024 Women's Six Nations in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Women's Six Nations: live stream in New Zealand

Live Women's Six Nations coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of <a href="https://www.sky.co.nz/sport" data-link-merchant="sky.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the <a href="https://www.skysportnow.co.nz/" data-link-merchant="skysportnow.co.nz"" data-link-merchant="sky.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month. Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a <a href="https://www.skysportnow.co.nz/" data-link-merchant="skysportnow.co.nz"" data-link-merchant="skysportnow.co.nz"" data-link-merchant="sky.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada

Streaming service <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/what-is-dazn-price-subscriptions-live-stream" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">DAZN is the place to watch Women's Six Nations rugby in Canada, with a subscription costing CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use a VPN to watch Women's Six Nations on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every Women's Six Nations 2024 game, but DAZN is also the home of NFL in Canada, as well as the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-tv-4k-2022" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

2024 Women's Six Nations venues & capacities

Twickenham Stadium , London (82,000)

, London (82,000) Ashton Gate , Bristol, (27,000)

, Bristol, (27,000) Stade Marie-Marvingt , Le Mans (25,064)

, Le Mans (25,064) Stade Jean-Bouin , Paris (19,904)

, Paris (19,904) Stade Chaban-Delmas , Bordeaux (34,462)

, Bordeaux (34,462) RDS Arena , Dublin (18,500)

, Dublin (18,500) Musgrave Park , Cork (8,008)

, Cork (8,008) Ravenhill Stadium , Belfast (18,196)

, Belfast (18,196) Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi , Parma (5,000)

, Parma (5,000) Edinburgh Rugby Stadium , Edinburgh (7,800)

, Edinburgh (7,800) Cardiff Arms Park , Cardiff (12,125)

, Cardiff (12,125) Millennium Stadium, Cardiff (73,931)

2024 Women's Six Nations tickets - where to buy

Of course, the easiest way it watch the Women's Six Nations live from anywhere is with a good rugby VPN.

Women's Six Nations key insights

Who won the last Women's Six Nations in 2023? England enter Women's Six Nations 2024 as defending champions. That was their fifth title in a row and second Grand Slam in a row. It was their 18th overall title, 16th Grand Slam and came with a 22nd Triple Crown. They're the dominant force in women's rugby. France were the last team to lift the title, in 2018.

What is the format of the Women's Six Nations? Following the same practice as the men's tournament (and same weekend fixture schedule), the Women's Six Nations takes place each year from the late March until the end of April and is contested by the international sides of France, England, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Every team plays each of the other five once, with home advantage alternating each year, giving a total of 15 games per championship. A win earns four points, while a draw earns both teams two points. The losing team receives no points, however a bonus point can be picked up by a team regardless of whether win, lose or draw, as long as they score four or more tries in a game. Losing sides can also pick up two bonus points if they score four tries or more and lose by a margin of seven points or fewer. The team with the most points wins the Championship Trophy, and five victories earns the ultra-prestigious Grand Slam accolade.