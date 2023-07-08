How to watch UFC 290 live stream — Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, start time, odds, full card

Watch a UFC 290 live stream

You can watch the UFC 290 mixed martial arts on ESPN Plus for $79.99 with a PPV pass. In the UK, Volkanovski vs Rodriguez is not a PPV and will be part of the regular BT Sport subscription. It's the usual Kayo Sports PPV in Australia. Full details on how to watch a UFC 290 live stream online and on TV where you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sat, July 8 2023 Start time (main card): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST TV channel: BT Sport 1 (UK) Live stream: Kayo Sports PPV (AU) | ESPN Plus PPV (US) | BT Sport (UK)

Watch UFC 290 live stream: preview and prediction

UFC action return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend, with a long-awaited Featherweight reunification battle between Alex Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

Aussie star Volkanovski is fast becoming regarded as the greatest-ever fighter at 145lbs and a win here would help cement that status.

However the 34-year-old will be looking to get back to winning ways here after his unsuccessful lightweight title challenge at UFC 284 against Islam Makhachev.

Rodríguez meanwhile comes into this clash off the back of an impressive win over Josh Emmett in February that saw him installed as the Interim titleholder.

Saturday's co-main event will meanwhile feature a flyweight title fight as Brandon Moreno puts his belt on the line against Alexandre Pantoja.

The main card starts at 10pm ET / 3am BST. The Volkanovski vs Rodriguez cagewalks are expected at around 1am ET / 6am BST. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a UFC 290 live stream, so you can catch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez and the rest in the Octagon, from anywhere.

UFC 290 live stream: watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez in the US without cable

See UFC 290 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Volkanovski and Rodriguez expected to enter the Octagon some time from 1am ET / 10pm PT – depending on the duration of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $79.99 to watch UFC 289. 2. UFC 290 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $124.98. That gets you both the UFC 289 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $99.99 alone. 3. UFC 290 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 290 and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars, etc - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu. It's $92.98. That's $79.99 for the PPV and $12.99 for the Disney Bundle.

UFC 290 live stream with the Disney Plus bundle

UFC 290 and one month of the Disney Bundle $92.98

Get UFC 290 plus a month of sports and entertainment with the Disney Bundle. So, that's your UFC 290 PPV plus a month's access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. It's $12.99 per month (with ads) thereafter if you'd like to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UFC 290 live stream without a PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights to the UFC 290 live stream. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and a whole host of other top rank live sporting content.

How to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: live stream UFC 290 in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that UFC 290 is not a PPV event, so all you need is a standard BT Sport subscription or BT Sport pass. Just be warned that live coverage kicks off at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning on BT Sport 1, and the main card action is set to start at 3am. Don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a big commitment thanks to a BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs £29.99 and gets you all of BT Sport's goodies - including Premier League football and Premiership rugby - for a whole month. The broadcaster's coverage of UFC is also available via the BT Sport app and on its website, so you can live stream UFC on most devices these days.

Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: live stream UFC 290 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 290 live stream in Canada. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink or YouTube. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night. Volkanovski vs Rodriguez is expected to start at around 1am ET / 10pm PT.

UFC 290 live stream: how to watch Volkanovski vs Rodriguez online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 290 and Volkanovski vs Rodriguezavailable on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 12pm AEST on Sunday morning. Volkanovski vs Rodriguez are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 3pm. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream: how to watch UFC 290 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering UFC fans in New Zealand a Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZST main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action. The headline Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight is expected any time from around 5pm, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Who is Alexander Volkanovski? Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski is the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and the featherweight champion, and his run of 12 consecutive wins had been the longest active streak in the UFC. The erstwhile semi-professional rugby league player and professional boxer has got the better of some of the biggest names in the sport, including Max Holloway, Jung Chan-sung and Brian Ortega, and is now on the brink of consideration as one of the all-time greats. Instantly recognizable because of his short and extremely stocky frame, Volkanovski, he missed out on becoming the fifth UFC fighter to reign supreme in two different divisions at the same time with a point defeat to Islam Makhachev last time out at UFC 284.

Who is Yair Rodriguez? Hailing from Chihuahua in Mexico, Yair Rodriguez has more than earned the right to fight for the title. The 30-year-old's career has seen him beat an impressive list of credible fighters including Josh Emmett, Jeremy Stephens, Korean Zombie Jung Chan-sung, BJ Penn and Dan Hooker. Currently boasting a 15-3-0 (1 NC) record that includes five knockouts and four submissions, the former Ultimate Fighter: Latin America winner's main weapon is his unpredictable footwork which regularly catches his opponents off guard.

Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: who is favorite to win? Volkanovski is the clear favourite with the bookies to become unified champ, with the Australian marked out around the 2/7 mark to win, while Rodriguez's odds of victory are currently floating around 5/2.

Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: recent results

Volkanovski' last appearance in the Octogan saw him lose his first ever UFC fight, after his bid to become a double-champion ended in a unanimous decision defeat against Islam Makhachev in their lightweight clash at UFC 284 in Perth back in February.

Rodriguez's last fight saw him also came on the same card, where he claimed a second-round submission victory against Josh Emmett to set up this undisputed title shot.

UFC 290 full card and highlights

Beyond the headline fight, UFC 290's co-main event sees Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja face off for Moreno’s flyweight belt, while Middleweight veterans Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis square off for a tasty looking title eliminator clash.

Main event

• Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez - for UFC featherweight title

• Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja - for UFC flyweight title

• Robert Whittaker vs Dricus du Plessis - UFC middleweight title eliminator

• Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker

• Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn

Preliminary card

• Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price

• Jack Della Maddalena vs Josiah Harrell

• Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes

• Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield

Early preliminary card

• Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Chairez

• Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachino

• Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell

• Shannon Ross vs Jesus Santos Aguilar

• Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics