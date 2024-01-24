How to watch May December online: stream the Oscar-nominated movie now

Watch May December online

May December, the Oscar-nominated movie starring Natalie Portman, is streaming now on Netflix in the US and Canada. It's currently available on Sky in the UK. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN watch May December from anywhere.

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman shine in this potent, based-on-a-true story drama from director Todd Haynes. The movie centers on an actress welcomed into the home of a couple famous for their controversial relationship, but whose constant presence places the pair under renewed, crippling scrutiny. Nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards, we explain below how to watch May December online from anywhere now.

Marking Moore’s fifth collaboration with Haynes after 2017's Wonderstruck, May December finds Moore playing Gracie, a teacher who spent seven years behind bars for grooming 13-year-old student Joe Yo. Portman, meanwhile, is Elizabeth: the indie actress preparing to play Gracie in an upcoming movie and looking to get under the skin of her flawed, complex subject.

Penned by screenwriter Samy Burch and loosely inspired by the 1996 Mary Kay Letourneau scandal, the film has received rave reviews. David Ehrlich of IndieWire described it as "a heartbreakingly sincere piece of high camp that teases real human drama from the stuff of tabloid sensationalism, "while The Telegraph declared that “the Oscar winners are brilliant in Todd Haynes’s disturbing and fascinatingly-layered Hollywood tale about consent, denial and exploitation."

Read on below for our guide, which explains how to watch May December online from anywhere in the world now.

How to watch May December on Netflix

This Academy Award-nominated drama is streaming now on Netflix in the US and Canada. Plans are available from $6.99 a month for the Standard with Ads option. But if you’d rather avoid interruptions, you can upgrade to the $15.49 Standard plan. The top-tier Premium plan, meanwhile, provides improved, Ultra HD picture quality and the ability to stream to 4 devices simultaneously, all for $22.99 per month. There is no Netflix free trial available, but since you pay on a month-by-month basis, you can cancel anytime. It could be worth browsing the best Netflix movies before signing up. There are heaps of award-winning movies on Netflix currently, including 2024 Oscar nominees Maestro, Rustin, the Jodie Foster-starring Nyad, plus Spanish film Society of the Snow and animated movie Nimona.

How to watch May December online outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service, which means you won’t be able to watch award-nominated film May December online.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch May December online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch May December online in the UK

Featuring two Academy Award-winning stars, you can watch May December online in the UK now with Sky Cinema as part of your Sky TV subscription. That adds on 11 live movie channels and over 1000 on-demand films. If you're not yet a Sky customer, check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Alternatively, consider becoming a member of Sky’s online streaming platform, NOW (formerly Now TV). You’ll need a Now Cinema plan, which is £9.99 a month for a fully flexible plan that lets you cancel at any time. Alternatively, you can save 30% month on month if you opt for the 6-month bundle plan at £6.99 per month.

How to watch May December online in Canada

Canadian film buffs can also watch May December online with a Netflix subscription. An entry-level Standard with Ads plan is just CA$5.99 per month. You can level-up and lose the ads if you purchase the CA$16.49 Standard option. Better yet? Splash out for the Premium plan at CA$20.99, which provides Ultra HD streaming, improved sound, and simultaneous streaming on up to 4 devices. Don't forget that you can still tune in to your favorite streaming services even if you're abroad right now - just grab a VPN and follow the simple steps outlined above.

Can I watch May December online in Australia?

While it’s not available online just yet, Australian viewers will be able to watch May December on Netflix from Thursday, February 1. Plans start from AU$6.99 per month with ads, while an ad-free plan is available at a cost of AU$16.99. Don't forget, US citizens abroad can download a VPN to access the services they use back home. That way, you can enjoy the same content from anywhere in the world.