Star Trek: Prodigy season 2 finally has a Netflix release date, and it’ll arrive before Paramount Plus’ Starfleet Academy

There's good news for fans of Star Trek: Prodigy this week: Netflix has officially set a July 1 release date for season two of the kid's show, marking an end to the long wait since the first season wrapped in 2022 and beating Paramount Plus' Star Trek: Starfleet Academy that's expected to air in 2025.

Netflix saved the popular Star Trek animated series in October 2023 – after Paramount Plus canceled and removed it from its platform – and gifted it to subscribers on Christmas day on December 25 last year, where it quickly became one of the 10 most-watched series in six different countries.

'STAR TREK: PRODIGY' has reached #9 on Netflix's Kids Top 10 in the US today.The series has reached the Netflix Top 10 lists in six different countries and counting. pic.twitter.com/v6euLnuUlTDecember 27, 2023

Its continued streaming success is unsurprising given the many #SaveStarTrekProdigy fans that bought Blu-ray copies of season one – the show was one of the 20 most sold for the week ending September 30, 2023, based on NPD VideoScan data. For those that didn't have one the best 4K Blu-ray players, it was a welcome sight to see it reappear on Netflix.

Will there be a Star Trek: Prodigy season three?

Eager to find out if the six young alien outcasts will continue their Starfleet ship adventures after season two? While there's been no word from Netflix yet, the show's creators Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman did tell Virtual Trek Con's Star Trek and Chill podcast in January (see video below) that season two does set the stage for more episodes.

"[The end of season two] really wraps everything you want out of seasons one and two, but really opens the door to what season three potentially could be. Whether that hits now, or in five years or whenever the time is right, it'll feel natural, which I'm really happy about," Hageman told the podcast.

Star Trek shows have had a mixed run of renewals and cancelations of late, with Paramount Plus renewing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds but canceling Star Trek: Lower Decks in April, making the highly-rated show's upcoming fifth season, its last. If you're wondering how to watch Star Trek in order, then we've put together a guide to show where the series chronologically fit in with the movies.

All episodes from the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy are streaming on Netflix now.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors