Netflix's trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley shows a high-octane 80s action reboot

Axel Foley is back! Eddie Murphy has returned to Beverly Hills once again as the legendary cop from Beverly Hills Cop, and he's not alone: the cast also includes Judge Reinhold, John Ashton and Paul Reiser from the original movies alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon. It's like the 80s never ended?

The new Netflix movie has a typically serious-sounding plot – when detective Foley's daughter (Taylour Paige) is threatened, he teams up with a new partner (Gordon-Levitt) and some old friends to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. But the real draw here, as with the previous films, is Eddie Murphy's comedic chops.

According to Deadline, producer Jerry Bruckheimer : "Eddie's such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye.”

And looking at the first trailer, which was released today (December 14), we completely agree. It's as if the past 29 years since Beverly Hills Cop III hadn't occurred and we're back in the 90s again. Murphy looks completely on form in the slick Netflix reboot.

When can you stream Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?

The film is exclusive to Netflix but while the teaser trailer (above) has just dropped, it'll be a while before you can actually see the movie. It's scheduled for summer 2024. That's nearly 40 years after the original Beverly Hills Cop first appeared in the cinema and 30 years after Foley's last adventure.

Bruckheimer says it'll be worth the wait. Speaking to Empire magazine, he says that "anytime he walks on set, you never know what you’re going to get. And it’s always pretty brilliant. Every day he’s there throws you back to the ‘80s.” And while we're on an 80s tip, here's the (terrible) video for that iconic theme tune. Just be careful: there's a Crazy Frog version out there too.