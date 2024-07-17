Netflix movie of the day: Bone Tomahawk is a strange and brutal genre-blender
Kurt Russell is magnificent in this queasy mix of classic western and gory body horror
Bone Tomahawk isn't for the faint-hearted: it's a brutal and bloody western described by Empire's resident horror expert Kim Newman as "exceptionally gruesome". Think Unforgiven meets The Hills Have Eyes with an engaging cast and some genuinely horrific violence.
The film stars Kurt Russell as Patrick Wilson, a grizzled sheriff who sets out to save three people who have been abducted by bloodthirsty, violent clan members – and while it's often borderline unwatchable, it's also very funny in places. It's a very odd movie – that's nonetheless one of the best Netflix movies – a genre-bending blend of western, horror and comedy.
Is Bone Tomahawk worth streaming?
Empire says yes: "this is as much a comedy as a cowboy horror film. Jenkins’s free-associating mutterings are inspired and fanciful, and feisty heroine (Lili Simmons) has a terrific speech about how the real peril of life in the Wild West isn’t ‘Indians’ or the weather 'but the idiots'. Its influences veer all over the map, with stretches recalling the Coen brothers punctuated by echoes of Rob Zombie".
It's "a sci-fi horror cannibal exploitation picture by way of John Ford, it's a deliberately paced, old-fashioned Western that occasionally morphs into a splatter movie," says Movie Mezzanine. Meanwhile, CinemaDope says it's "part revisionist oater, part Hills Have Eyes splatter-fest ... a tightly constructed trek into enemy territory that becomes increasingly tough to stomach, or shake off".
"A few stumbles aside this is best campfire movie for some time," says Total Film, while The Irish Times says that "ultra-violence aside, there's plenty to admire about this innovative genre-bender". The Observer says it's "a radical fusion of disparate elements which all enhance one another beautifully," while Time Out says it's "Equal parts charming, strange, goofy, unpredictable and genuinely horrifying."
You might also like
- 13 AMC shows are coming to Netflix
- 3 Netflix shows with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
- Netflix is turning Blumhouse TV’s true crime hit into a franchise
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.