13 AMC shows are coming to Netflix – here are 3 with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes that I can't wait to watch

Netflix is bringing not one, not two but 13 AMC series to its service on August 19, and there are some real gems among them. One of my favourite gross-out comedies, Preacher, is there and the delightfully silly gangster drama Gangs of London is coming too.

The full list of shows features the following:

Load the full list... A Discovery of Witches

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire season one

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Dark Winds

Fear the Walking Dead

Gangs of London

Into the Badlands

Kevin can F*** Himself

Monsieur Spade

Preacher

That Dirty Black Bag

The Terror season one

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Looking at the full list of new entries, you can expect that our best Netflix shows roundup is going to get a lot bigger next month. Some of these scary-good shows had already made it onto Max in August 2023 so it's great to see them being licensed to other platforms.

But with 13 new shows headed to the best streaming service, you might be wondering where to start? Here are three shows in particular that not only have the highest Rotten Tomatoes scores among the new entries but are definitely going on my watch list.

Stay up all night with Louis, Lestat and these 13 AMC Series — coming to Netflix in the US on August 19.A Discovery of WitchesAnne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire S1Anne Rice’s Mayfair WitchesDark WindsFear the Walking DeadGangs of LondonInto the BadlandsKevin can F***… pic.twitter.com/SlMEkQW1LMJuly 16, 2024

Kevin Can F*** Himself

Kevin Can F**k Himself - Official Trailer (2021) Annie Murphy | AMC - YouTube Watch On

Featuring the luminous Annie Murphy of Schitt's Creek fame, Kevin Can F*** Himself is a dark comedy that has tremendous fun upending familiar sitcom tropes. While season one was a little uneven, the second season has the full 100% on the Tomatometer.

"There's never been a series on TV quite like Kevin Can F**k Himself... one of the best new shows of 2021," writes Concrete Playground. The Independent says that "the execution doesn't always match up to the ambition, but in its best moments Kevin Can F**k Himself walks a brilliantly uneasy line between comedy and drama. We'll excuse almost anything for a laugh".

"It may be as subtle as a blow to the skull," says The New York Times, but it's an inventive meta-critique of TV." And according to News.com.au "Kevin Can F**k Himself doesn't just reference sitcom tropes, it weaponises them".

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's 2022 and Louis de Pointe du Lac, a vampire, is living in Dubai and telling his life story to a journalist. And what a story it is, full of bitten necks and heaving bosoms, and much closer to the source material than the movie. It's "a handsomely shot and well-cast blend of horror, humor and romance in which bodices and throats are ripped in equal measure," says the Times-Picayune.

"With a quartet of knockout performances, this is Rice’s bloody, beautiful story told on screen anew," Empire says. "Now finally given the chance to wear its queer heart (and guts, and gore, and assorted viscera) proudly on its sleeve." The Horror Queers Podcast agrees: "Exquisitely produced and featuring a trio of great performances by Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, and Bailey Bass, the series deftly explores sex, violence, race, class, and queerness in nuanced and entertaining ways."

Dark Winds

DARK WINDS Season 1 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Dark Winds currently has the full 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's based around Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes in the Navajo Nation in the early 1970s, and it's attracted rave reviews.

The Guardian says: "It is a knotty, atmospheric mystery that still feels fleet enough to be tackled in one or two binges," while IGN Movies says that "As both a period piece and a cultural primer for an unabashedly Native American story told through a Native American lens, Dark Winds successfully gives audiences a different perspective and backdrop for a crime drama."

It's also been called "gripping, gorgeously shot and propelled by superb performances" TIME. "Dark Winds is a very good show that also happens to be very important," it added.