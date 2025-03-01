Netflix has 8 new movies and shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes so far in 2025 – here they are

Get ready for some ads with your Netflix

Despite increasing competition, Netflix continues to cement its place as one of the best streaming services, starting 2025 with a bang by bringing a whole host of titles that Rotten Tomatoes has dubbed near perfect, awarding a 100% score.

Netflix latest offerings include Oscar-nominee Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the latest in the long-running Dragon Ball saga, and new crime doc sensation American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson. From true crime to true love, prison penguins to prison drama there’s something for everyone – and we're only at the end of Feb.

I can’t wait to get binging on these movies and shows, and you can read the full list of new titles with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes below.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Movie)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After a long absence, Ardman Animation’s most famous creations returned with a brand new feature length film. The movie contained all the heart and humor we expect from Nick Park and co. and Ben Whitehead slipped into his feature debut as Wallace – following the death of Peter Sallis – like a pair of old slippers.

And the critics agreed, with Filmweek calling it “The most sheerly entertaining movie I’ve seen this year.”

Cunk on Life (TV Special)

Cunk On Life | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Diane Morgan’s sardonic host returned for a feature length instalment of the mockumentary spin-off from Charlie Brooker's (the Black Mirror creator) shows, as Philomena Cunk set out to venture right up the universe to provide answers to the big questions, and plenty of laughs.

Decider called the special “laugh out loud funny” while The Guardian praised the host, commenting that “Morgan is peerless.”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dragon Ball Diama (Season 1)

Dragon Ball DAIMA - Official World Premiere English Dub Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Comic Book Resource called the latest instalment in the long-running franchise “the best Dragon Ball fans have eaten in years” with the inter-quel (set between the iconic Dragon Ball Z and follow-up Dragon Ball Super) telling the story of Goku and the gang being turned into children before exploring the unknown Demon Realm. While the DB saga can be hit and miss at times, Diama is an often hilarious nostalgic treat.

Offline Love (Season 1)

Offline Love | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Japanese dating series sees a group of young singles spend 10 days in Nice, France, stripped of smartphones and other connected devices and left to find love the old-fashioned way – through chance encounters and dating.

Decider called the show a “fun throwback” to the pre-internet days, and it’s not hard to see why the easy-going nature of nurturing relationships against the stunning surroundings of the French city has become such a hit.

Cassandra (Season 1)

Cassandra | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Fusing elements of sci-fi, horror, psychological thriller, and women-focused family dramas” according to Collider, Cassandra follows the Prill family as they move into a house unoccupied for decades.

Their arrival awakens the AI domestic helper based there, who has greater intentions than household chores. Inverse said the show could be Netflix's “next international hit,” while Collider called it a “sleek, ambitious limited series.”

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (Season 1)

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While the Simpson case may seem well-covered ground, this new true crime doc has been called “compelling, gripping, and, at times, jaw-dropping” by FandomWire, and it’s hard not to agree, with the mini-series uncovering a few new pieces of information and footage, and featuring a rare interview with former prosecutor Christopher Darden.

Asura (Season 1)

Asura | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This Japanese drama, set in Tokyo in 1979, follows four sisters who, upon discovering their aging father’s affair, find their lives beginning to unravel as hidden truths are revealed and facades drop.

Critics have praised the character driven storytelling and fascinating characters, as well as the deft touch of writer/director Hirokazu Kore-eda (director of Monster (2023) and Broker) with the New York Times saying the helmer delivers a “stylishness to make it sing.”

Black Warrant (Season 1)

Black Warrant | Official Trailer | Vikramaditya Motwane, Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on Sunil Gupta & Sunetra Choudhury’s book about Gupta’s time as a jailer in an Indian prison, this Hindi-language thriller covers the author’s experiences at Tihar Prisons in the early ’80s.

A “piercing look at Tihar, an absorbing story of a baptism by fire and an insightful snapshot of an era in the life of a nation” (NDTV), the drama gives an uncompromising look at the hardened men on both sides of the bars, and a system designed to punish rather than rehabilitate.