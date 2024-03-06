Everything leaving Netflix in March 2024

By Rowan Davies
published

The John Wick series, Community, DC superhero movies and more

A rain soaked John Wick searches for someone in a neon setting in one of his movies
Here's the correct order to watch every John Wick film in. (Image credit: Lionsgate)

While Netflix ranks among the best streaming services thanks to its breadth of content, stuff still disappears nearly as often as it arrives, and in March 2024 another suite of movies and TVs are leaving, including some big favorites. 

This time Netflix is taking numerous superhero titles off the platform, for a start. From movies like Birds of Prey, Justice League, and Man of Steel set to leave, clearly the DCU's time with Netflix has reached its conclusion.

But there are more big names going, and no doubt Community disappearing will disappoint a lot of people, as will the first three John Wick movies. Here's the full list of everything going from Netflix in March.

Leaving on March 1, 2024 

Bee Movie 

This Is Where I Leave You 

Leaving on March 2, 2024 

Lady Bird 

Leaving on March 12, 2024 

Miracle in Cell No. 7 

Leaving on March 14, 2024 

The Giver 

Leaving on March 15, 2024 

Get on Up 

Savages 

Leaving on March 17, 2024 

The Cursed 

Leaving on March 19, 2024 

Carol 

Leaving on March 29, 2024 

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Leaving on March 30, 2024 

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

Leaving on March 31, 2024 

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It's Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend's Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

