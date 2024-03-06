Everything leaving Netflix in March 2024
The John Wick series, Community, DC superhero movies and more
While Netflix ranks among the best streaming services thanks to its breadth of content, stuff still disappears nearly as often as it arrives, and in March 2024 another suite of movies and TVs are leaving, including some big favorites.
This time Netflix is taking numerous superhero titles off the platform, for a start. From movies like Birds of Prey, Justice League, and Man of Steel set to leave, clearly the DCU's time with Netflix has reached its conclusion.
But there are more big names going, and no doubt Community disappearing will disappoint a lot of people, as will the first three John Wick movies. Here's the full list of everything going from Netflix in March.
Leaving on March 1, 2024
Bee Movie
This Is Where I Leave You
Leaving on March 2, 2024
Lady Bird
Leaving on March 12, 2024
Miracle in Cell No. 7
Leaving on March 14, 2024
The Giver
Leaving on March 15, 2024
Get on Up
Savages
Leaving on March 17, 2024
The Cursed
Leaving on March 19, 2024
Carol
Leaving on March 29, 2024
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving on March 30, 2024
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
Leaving on March 31, 2024
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Community: Seasons 1-6
Hoarders: Season 12
It's Complicated
Justice League
Little Fockers
Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
Man of Steel
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
My Best Friend's Wedding
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
