Everything leaving Netflix in April 2024: catch them before they go
Including some big Oscar winners
As much as you love to welcome new titles to the best streaming services each month, it comes with the price of having to let go of some of your favorite movies and shows – and that time has come for Netflix subscribers.
Happily, most of the titles leaving Netflix in April are on the very last day of the month (April 30), meaning you still have some time to take advantage of anything ranking among the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows while they last.
This month, there are lots of Oscar winners getting the chop, including Silver Linings Playbook, Joker and Whiplash – all receiving Oscars for their acting performances – plus Apollo 13, Jurassic Park, and The Meg. Just kidding about the last one.
Everything leaving Netflix in April 2024
Leaving on April 4, 2024
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Imposters: Seasons 1-2
Leaving on April 7, 2024
Marshall
Leaving on April 8, 2024
The Nice Guys
Leaving on April 9, 2024
Horrible Bosses 2
Leaving on April 11, 2024
Deliver Us from Evil
Leaving on April 15, 2024
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper's Wife
Leaving on April 20, 2024
The Meg
Train to Busan
Leaving on April 24, 2024
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
Leaving on April 25, 2024
Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving on April 26, 2024
Malignant
Leaving on April 30, 2024
13 Going on 30
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night
Apollo 13
Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
Elvis
Erin Brockovich
The First Purge
Fried Green Tomatoes
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Joker
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Purge: Election Year
Silver Linings Playbook
Step Brothers
Twins
Whiplash
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
