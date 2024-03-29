Everything leaving Netflix in April 2024: catch them before they go

As much as you love to welcome new titles to the best streaming services each month, it comes with the price of having to let go of some of your favorite movies and shows – and that time has come for Netflix subscribers.

Happily, most of the titles leaving Netflix in April are on the very last day of the month (April 30), meaning you still have some time to take advantage of anything ranking among the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows while they last.

This month, there are lots of Oscar winners getting the chop, including Silver Linings Playbook, Joker and Whiplash – all receiving Oscars for their acting performances – plus Apollo 13, Jurassic Park, and The Meg. Just kidding about the last one.

Everything leaving Netflix in April 2024

Leaving on April 4, 2024

Day of the Dead: Bloodline

Imposters: Seasons 1-2



Leaving on April 7, 2024

Marshall



Leaving on April 8, 2024

The Nice Guys



Leaving on April 9, 2024

Horrible Bosses 2



Leaving on April 11, 2024

Deliver Us from Evil



Leaving on April 15, 2024

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper's Wife



Leaving on April 20, 2024

The Meg

Train to Busan



Leaving on April 24, 2024

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1



Leaving on April 25, 2024

Kung Fu Panda 3



Leaving on April 26, 2024

Malignant



Leaving on April 30, 2024

13 Going on 30

27 Dresses

30 Days of Night

Apollo 13

Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14

Elvis

Erin Brockovich

The First Purge

Fried Green Tomatoes

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Joker

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Purge: Election Year

Silver Linings Playbook

Step Brothers

Twins

Whiplash