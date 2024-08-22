Anya Taylor-Joy will show you How to Kill Your Family in a new Netflix thriller show
It's certainly not your everyday 'how to' guide...
Netflix recently revealed there'll be an eight-episode adaptation of How to Kill Your Family headed to the best streaming service, with The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy leading the cast as Grace, the forgotten child of a merciless billionaire.
If you're unfamiliar, the series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Bella Mackie. It's a revenge thriller about a complicated family and the Netflix series will be the first time it's been adapted since its release in 2021.
Extraordinary creator Emma Moran serves as How to Kill Your Family’s writer and executive producer, with Killing Eve's Sally Woodward Gentle also executive producing the series.
Speaking about taking the leading role to Netflix's Tudum, Taylor-Joy said: "As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life.
"After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Emma. I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier.”
Right now, How to Kill Your Family seems to be in the early stages of production so we don't have any teasers, first-look images, or release dates for the series. But considering a huge name like Taylor-Joy is attached to it and it's on the streaming giant Netflix, you can color me intrigued.
What is How to Kill Your Family about?
If you've made it this far, it seems you're interested in learning a bit more about the plot. With a title that bold, it certainly draws you in, and I can tell you now that it's a very wild ride – but stop here if you don't want to know any details.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
We'll follow Taylor-Joy's Grace, who has a complicated family. I mean, don't we all in some way, but Grace's life is very complicated indeed. Let's try and outline that below.
Grace's dad is Simon Artemis, a billionaire and ruthless social climber. Grace has a difficult time with her identity, considering she's the product of an affair that her father claims he doesn't remember. After spending so much time alone with her mother, she's heartbroken when she dies and tries to connect with her father's side of the family. Spoiler alert: it doesn't go well.
She finds herself rejected by the people who should love her and ends up going on a killing spree, picking off her estranged extended family to get her revenge, as well as an impressive inheritance.
So I'm hooked already, and look forward to tuning in when it hits Netflix – here's hoping it lives up to the spicy premise and ends up as one of the best Netflix shows of the year.
You might also like
- 5 Netflix thriller movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes you can't miss
- Netflix is turning a Harry Hole book into the mystery series Detective Hole – I just hope it’s better than the movie adaptation’s 7% Rotten Tomatoes score
- YouTube is now way more popular than Netflix and Disney Plus on smart TVs – here's how they compare
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.